Ron DeSantis responds to 'contemptible' Charlie Crist's claim his voters 'have hate in their hearts'

After U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., disparaged Floridians who voted for Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor responded on Fox News Wednesday.

Crist, who won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination Tuesday, was in his hometown of St. Petersburg when he told assembled supporters and press he doesn't want DeSantis voters' support.

Crist called DeSantis "Anti-Freedom Ron" and claimed the incumbent "doesn't respect your freedom if you're African-American" before declaring "those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him and I don’t want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there."

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight," DeSantis called Crist's criticism of Floridian civilians "contemptible" and labeled him a political "chameleon" who has sought or been in public office most of his life.

"This is his fifth decade running for office. He's a typical career politician," DeSantis told host Tucker Carlson. "People support me because I kept the state open and protected their jobs. Charlie Crist wanted it locked down. So that's not hate in their heart. They're just appreciative that they had a governor who was standing up for them."

During the remarks in which he criticized DeSantis voters, the Daytona Beach NBC affiliate quoted Crist as comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln when asked why he chose a restaurant as his first campaign stop.

"I am of the people, by the people and for the people. And so that's why I'm here with them: To learn, to listen, to love," Crist said in part.

DeSantis said it is ironic that Crist wants to "unify Florida" when he began his general election campaign by demeaning part of the electorate.

"He says he wants a Florida for all. And then you condemn a majority of the people in the state of Florida: Give me a break," DeSantis said.

Instead, the governor proffered, the election should not be about "hating the other side" but seeking a policy platform that garners widespread support across the state.

DeSantis also recently offered his political capital to other statewide Republican candidates around the country with like-minded platforms.

The governor recently traveled to Crist's birthplace of Pennsylvania to stump for Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano and his running mate, State Rep. Carrie Lewis-DelRosso.

Soon after, he crossed into Ohio to lend support at an event featuring GOP senatorial candidate JD Vance in Cleveland.

Both Vance and Mastriano are locked in tight statewide races with Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and Attorney General Josh Shapiro respectively.