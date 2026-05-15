Viral businessman who bragged about wealth slapped with federal charges in endangered species harassment case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A businessman caught on a viral video saying he was "rich enough" to avoid the consequences of allegedly attacking a beloved endangered seal species in Hawaii might have to prove it after he was slapped with two federal charges stemming from the incident.

Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk, 38, of Covington, Washington, is suspected of tossing a rock at the head of an endangered Hawaiian monk seal — one of the rarest marine mammals on earth — on May 5 in an incident that was caught on camera by locals.

Business records show that Lytvynchuk, who boasted about his wealth when confronted about his actions by angry passersby, owns a logistics and trucking company based in Kent, Washington.

OREGON SEAL PUP STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES AS NOAA SEEKING TO TRACK DOWN PERSON OF INTEREST

"What are you doing? Why would you throw a rock at it? Hello?" a woman can be heard shouting in the video as the man, wearing a white shirt and swim trunks, lobbed a rock at the seal's head on a Maui shoreline.

The Hawaiian monk seal in the video is called "Lani" by loving locals, according to a Department of Justice release announcing the charges. There are only about 1,600 Hawaiian monk seals in the wild.

Lytvynchuk has been charged with harassing and attempting to harass the endangered animal in violation of the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act, according to the DOJ. He was arrested near Seattle on Wednesday.

He could face up to a year in prison for both the harassment and attempted harassment charges, along with a $50,000 fine under the Endangered Species Act and a fine of up to $20,000 under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

‘ODD-LOOKING’ DEEP SEA FISH WASHES UP ON BEACH, SURPRISING LOCALS

"The rock narrowly missed her nose, startling her, and causing her to rear up out of the water," the release says. "According to witnesses, Lani remained largely immobile for an extended period of time after the incident, which caused much concern over her welfare."

Upon being confronted by the witnesses, Lytvynchuk dismissed their concerns, noting that he was "rich enough to pay the fines" should he get in trouble.

"The unique and precious wildlife of the Hawaiian Islands are renowned symbols of Hawaii’s special place in the world and its incredible biodiversity. We are committed to protecting our vulnerable wild species, in particular endangered Hawaiian monk seals, like Lani," said U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson. "We pledge that those who harass and attempt to harm our protected wildlife will face rapid accountability in federal court."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The video set off a social media firestorm, and users quickly identified the suspect, leading to calls for his arrest.

After his arrest, users celebrated.

"Karma doesn’t care how rich you are," said on X user.

"Let’s hope justice is served in court and this scumbag receives a significant custodial sentence," said another.

It was not immediately clear if Lytvynchuk had an attorney.