Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Sean Hannity: This should be called the Biden Bribery and Vote Buying Act of 2022

Hannity talks about Biden's new loan hanouts

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
In reality, this should be called the Biden bribery: Sean Hannity Video

In reality, this should be called the Biden bribery: Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity discusses President Biden’s new $3 billion student loan handout and how it’s being used as ‘bribery’ for elections on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discussed how Biden's new $3 billion loan forgiveness handout program is actually "bribery" and will only hurt the American taxpayer on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: THERE WAS NO LEGAL BASIS FOR THIS UNPRECEDENTED WARRANT FOR TRUMP RAID

SEAN HANNITY: A big announcement from the White House, a brand new, generous $300 billion handout to Ivy League graduates, sociology majors and many other irresponsible men and women that racked up massive student loans and no longer feel like paying them back. Isn't that nice? Now Biden is calling it a loan forgiveness program. 

In reality, it should be called the Biden Bribery and Vote Buying Act of 2022, all paid for by you, the hardworking American people and truck drivers and farmers and welders and small business owners and members of the military and waiters and waitresses and bartenders and taxpayers that never went to college, or maybe they already paid off their student loans. 

Former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Delaware, on March 16, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Delaware, on March 16, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Well, now they're going to be on the hook for the loans taken out by what, a Harvard grad who majored in what gender studies. Now, according to legend, Robin Hood took from the rich and gave to the poor. But in the Washington swamp, Joseph Robinette Biden, well, he takes from the poor and the middle class in order to bail out the elites, because they're going to be the beneficiaries here. Now, this massive $300 billion payout is either going to be paid for with your tax dollars or by simply printing more money.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

In reality, this should be called the Biden bribery: Sean Hannity Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.