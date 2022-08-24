Sean Hannity: This should be called the Biden Bribery and Vote Buying Act of 2022

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discussed how Biden's new $3 billion loan forgiveness handout program is actually "bribery" and will only hurt the American taxpayer on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: THERE WAS NO LEGAL BASIS FOR THIS UNPRECEDENTED WARRANT FOR TRUMP RAID

SEAN HANNITY: A big announcement from the White House, a brand new, generous $300 billion handout to Ivy League graduates, sociology majors and many other irresponsible men and women that racked up massive student loans and no longer feel like paying them back. Isn't that nice? Now Biden is calling it a loan forgiveness program.

In reality, it should be called the Biden Bribery and Vote Buying Act of 2022, all paid for by you, the hardworking American people and truck drivers and farmers and welders and small business owners and members of the military and waiters and waitresses and bartenders and taxpayers that never went to college, or maybe they already paid off their student loans.

Well, now they're going to be on the hook for the loans taken out by what, a Harvard grad who majored in what gender studies. Now, according to legend, Robin Hood took from the rich and gave to the poor. But in the Washington swamp, Joseph Robinette Biden, well, he takes from the poor and the middle class in order to bail out the elites, because they're going to be the beneficiaries here. Now, this massive $300 billion payout is either going to be paid for with your tax dollars or by simply printing more money.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: