FBI brings Iraqi man accused of coordinating nearly 20 terror attacks in Europe to face trial in New York

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An Iraqi man accused of orchestrating nearly 20 terrorist attacks across Europe and plotting attacks on Jewish institutions in the United States has been brought to New York to face federal terrorism charges after what the FBI described as a major international operation.

Since early March, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi and his associates allegedly planned and coordinated 18 attacks in the name of Ashab al-Yamin, a pro-Iranian Islamist group that has taken credit for attacks against Jewish schools, synagogues and charities in Europe, as well as American, Israeli and Iranian opposition targets, according to the FBI.

"The FBI’s successful FTOC (foreign transfer of custody) of Mohammad Al-Saadi, another high-value target responsible for mass global terrorism, is just the latest success in this administration’s historic work to bring terrorists to justice," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. "This was a righteous mission executed brilliantly by our agents, investigators, CIRG tactical units, and interagency partners who delivered yet again."

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"We are greatly appreciative of the work of our allies around the world — especially Ambassador Tom Barrack, who led this joint sequenced operation and has been instrumental in bringing this successful mission home to the United States," he added.

On March 9, Al-Saadi allegedly posted a message on his Telegram account with the logo of Ashab al-Yamin, calling on warriors of Islam to engage in jihad, the FBI said.

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Al-Saadi has posted Ashab al-Yamin-branded propaganda videos claiming responsibility for the attacks, including video recordings from attacks against Jewish places or persons in Belgium, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, according to federal prosecutors.

The FBI said it took action after learning that Al-Saadi was planning to expand Ashab al-Yamin’s operations to the United States. He allegedly directed other individuals in an attempt to coordinate terrorist attacks in the United States against synagogues and other Jewish institutions across the country.

Al-Saadi has also allegedly publicly threatened President Donald Trump and his family, authorities said.

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He was expected to appear in a New York federal courtroom on Friday on six terrorism charges, including six terrorism charges in New York, including conspiring to provide material support to terrorist groups.