Cartel creep among 25 illegal immigrants caught turning scenic forests into lawless hideouts, police say

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A sweeping multi-agency crackdown in northeast Georgia forest lands ended with the arrest of 25 illegal immigrants, including felons and an alleged cartel member, after authorities launched a dayslong operation that uncovered drugs, fugitives and suspects hiding in remote wooded areas.

The operation, dubbed "Southern Forest Trident," was carried out between May 1 and May 6 across parts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina by the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations division alongside federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

In Stephens County, Georgia, authorities conducted checkpoints and aggressive patrols on remote roads surrounding forest service lands in an effort to intercept fugitives, drug traffickers and individuals living in the country illegally.

The operation brought together officers and investigators from the U.S. Forest Service, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Department of Homeland Security and the FBI North Georgia Major Offenders Task Force.

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DHS arrested 25 illegal immigrants in Stephens County, including 14 with prior felony convictions, officials said. Authorities also identified one suspect as a confirmed cartel member.

One of the most dramatic moments of the operation unfolded Tuesday afternoon when two individuals bailed from a traffic stop on Highway 365 near Rock Road and fled into wooded terrain, the Stephens County Sheriff's Office said.

Law enforcement launched a large-scale manhunt involving multiple agencies and K-9 units, including U.S. Forest Service K-9 teams, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bane and Stephens County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Taz.

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Hours later, officers captured one of the suspects near Trestle Ridge Road.

Authorities identified the man as 31-year-old Minton Carreto, who officials said was wanted in the metro Atlanta area and illegally residing in the United States. The second suspect remains at large and is believed to have escaped the area entirely.

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Investigators also made multiple drug arrests during traffic stops throughout the operation, including suspects accused of possessing methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and oxycodone.

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Authorities said Victor Pena, 42, of Cornelia, and Kristen Sloan, 33, of Maysville, were arrested after deputies allegedly discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

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Mark Justice, 48, of Eastanollee, and Rebecca Wood, 30, of Toccoa, were also arrested after officers allegedly uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana and a glass smoking pipe inside a vehicle. Justice was additionally wanted on an outstanding Stephens County warrant, authorities said.

Investigators also arrested Dakoda Ponder, 29, of Toccoa, after deputies allegedly found cocaine and a suspected oxycodone pill during a traffic stop before he was additionally charged with DUI.

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Another arrest during the operation involved Christian Villagomez, 29, of Clarkesville, who authorities said was taken into custody on outstanding fishing violation warrants.

By the end of the operation, the U.S. Forest Service had issued 33 federal citations ranging from traffic offenses to drug violations, and Georgia State Patrol issued 58 warnings and 36 traffic citations, while Georgia DNR officers handed out multiple hunting and fishing citations, according to the sheriff's office.

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Stephens County Sheriff Rusty Fulbright praised the coordinated operation and warned that isolated forest regions can become hot spots for criminal activity if left unchecked.

"Many of these areas aren’t frequently patrolled in most counties, and crime can go unnoticed," Fulbright said in a statement. "This behavior affects our families, as well as our social and physical environments."

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Fulbright said authorities remain committed to aggressive criminal interdiction efforts in rural northeast Georgia.

"We are proud to work with our federal and state partners to curb the flow of illegal drugs and other crime in Stephens County," he said. "We are working to create a safer, stronger Stephens."

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Forest Service and DHS for comment.