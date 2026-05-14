Trump departs China after touting trade deals, agreement with Xi on Iran and more top headlines

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TOP 3

1. Trump departs China after touting trade deals, agreement with Xi on Iran

2. Trump says China's Xi Jinping offered to help end Iran conflict

3. Demi Moore accused of spreading ‘fascist propaganda’

MAJOR HEADLINES

HUNTING GROUNDS — Criminal profiler reveals 'extremely rare' red flag in case of suspected serial killer migrant in Texas. Continue reading …

'THUCYDIDES TRAP' — Trump responds to Xi's reported comments about America's decline. Continue reading …

FOLLOW THE MONEY — $1B leftist network behind coordinated global anti-Israel rallies exposed. Continue reading …

DORM DANGER — America's top party school rocked by reported sexual assault in campus housing. Continue reading …

GOLDEN YEARS — How much money it takes to retire comfortably in every state in America. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

HOUSE DIVIDED — GOP can't agree on key part of Trump's housing affordability push as impasse continues. Continue reading …

ISLAND TENSION — CIA chief tells Cuba the US ready to engage if regime makes major changes. Continue reading …

WALLET SQUEEZE — Senate votes to throw its own paychecks into escrow during shutdowns. Continue reading …

POWER TO PARENTS — Education Secretary McMahon touts Trump admin record of 'education renewal.' Continue reading …

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MEDIA

FACT-CHECKED LIVE — Conservative radio host corners 'The View' panelist over Duffy attack on air. Continue reading …

BRAINSTORM BACKFIRE — Kamala Harris goes viral after controversial 'no bad ideas' session on livestream. Continue reading …

FRIENDLY FIRE — Carville warns Democrats anti-Israel ‘loudmouths’ could cost elections. Continue reading …

POWER PLAY — Rubio warns America must 'stay ahead of the curve' as China works to surpass the US with stolen tech. Continue reading …

OPINION

REP. YOUNG KIM — The CCP controls the most intimate elements of our life. Most Americans have no idea. Continue reading …

ANNE SCHLAFLY — Phyllis Schlafly was right: America must put babies and mothers first. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

PAY TO PLAY — Wisconsin senator says 'enough is enough' after NFL puts Packers holiday game behind Netflix paywall. Continue reading …

GROUNDS FOR CHANGE — Scientists used electricity on coffee and discovered what makes it taste good. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — Which official blew the whistle on COVID-19 origins? What town is losing its last casino? Take the quiz here …

EXPLOSIVE RELICS — Ancient artifacts found beneath Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as one mystery still stumps researchers. Continue reading …

FIRSTHAND LOOK — Take a peek inside the hantavirus quarantine unit at University of Nebraska Medical Center. See video ...

WATCH

PRESIDENT TRUMP — There are no games with President Xi. See video …

RET. GEN. PHILIP BREEDLOVE — Xi is trying to pull a veil over support for Iran. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a closer look at a new investigation into the mysterious deaths and disappearances of U.S. scientists tied to nuclear, defense, and aerospace work. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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