First Tren de Aragua gang member extradited to US on historic terrorism charges appears before Houston judge

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Jose Enrique Martinez Flores, an alleged senior leader of the Venezuelan Tren de Argua (TdA) gang, appeared before a judge in Houston Friday following extradition from Colombia in a historic first for cartel prosecutions.

Martinez Flores, also known as Chuqui, was allegedly part of TdA's "inner circle," according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). He is the first alleged TdA member extradited to the U.S. on terrorism-related charges since the gang was designated a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) in 2025.

"This is a first of its kind, which is important. I think, as everyone knows, in 2025 with the new administration these cartels are now designated as foreign terrorist organizations. Not only does that give us more focus and attention on these groups but it gives us more resources, more ability to reach these individuals in their home countries, that's why this is so significant," Jason Hudson, FBI Special Agent in Charge in Houston, said during a Friday news conference.

"Mr. Martines Flores was the first TdA member to be charged with material support of terrorism. Mr. Martines Flores is also the first TdA member thay has been extradited to the United States to face those charges in our country," Hudson continued.

DOJ INDICTS ALLEGED HIGH-RANKING TREN DE ARAGUA MEMBER ON TERRORISM CHARGES FOR THE FIRST TIME

Colombian authorities arrested the 24-year-old Martinez Flores in Colombia on March 31 after U.S. authorities issued an arrest warrant for him. He appeared in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina A. Bryan Friday morning to face charges of conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist organization and providing material support to a terrorist organization.

Martinez Flores' indictment alleges his involvement in an international drug distribution conspiracy via the distribution of five kilograms of cocaine or more intended for distribution in the United States. The indictment alleges the proceeds were used to further TdA’s criminal goals.

The Trump administration designated TdA as an FTO on Trump's first day in office of his second term in a sweeping executive order that also branded all international cartels as FTO.

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"Today's extradition sends a clear message: under President Trump’s leadership, foreign terrorist organizations like Tren de Aragua will be hunted down and brought to justice," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.