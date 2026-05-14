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Ohio

Small plane crashes into Ohio home killing 2 on board, igniting blaze in residential area

2 plane passengers died in the crash, according to Akron fire officials

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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2 dead after a plane crashes into Ohio home Video

2 dead after a plane crashes into Ohio home

Authorities confirmed two passengers on a small plane were killed, Thursday, after the aircraft crashed into a home in Akron, Ohio. (WJW)

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Emergency crews are responding after a small plane crashed Thursday into a home in Ohio, killing two people on board and sparking a large fire.

The crash took place at about 3:45 p.m. local time in a residential neighborhood about 15 minutes south of downtown Akron, and heavy, black smoke was reported in the area, the City of Akron Fire Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The two people on board were found dead inside the Piper PA-28 aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Fire officials evacuated the affected home and a nearby home, reporting no injuries on the ground.

Crews remain at the scene.

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plane cras

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed into a home in Akron, Ohio. (WJW)

It is unclear how many people were onboard the aircraft, or what led to the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

American Winds College of Aeronautics, a local flight school, confirmed all of its airplanes are safe in their hangars and accounted for.

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plane crash

A small plane crashed into an Akron, Ohio home on Thursday, according to officials. (WJW)

"American Winds is deeply saddened to hear of a plane crash which has just occurred near the Akron Fulton Airport this afternoon," the school wrote in a Facebook post. "We pray for the pilot, anyone on board and their families."

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The NTSB and Topgolf Akron, which is located across the street from the crash site, did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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