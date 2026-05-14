Highest-ranking Tren de Aragua member ever extradited to US set to appear in Houston courtroom: DOJ

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The highest-ranking member of Tren de Aragua to face justice in the United States has been extradited from Colombia and will appear in a Houston federal courtroom to face terrorism and drug charges, the Justice Department said.

Jose Enrique Martinez Flores, 24, who also goes by "Chuqui," allegedly oversaw criminal activities in Colombia, including drug trafficking, extortion, prostitution and murder. Federal prosecutors stated that he is a high-ranking leader of the designated foreign terrorist organization in Bogota and is part of the inner circle of senior TdA leadership.

He was arrested on March 31 on a warrant requested by the U.S., and according to the DOJ, he has arrived in Houston and will appear in court on May 15.

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"Today’s extradition sends a clear message: under President Trump’s leadership, foreign terrorist organizations like Tren de Aragua will be hunted down and brought to justice," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement to Fox News Digital. He added that the FBI will continue using every tool available to dismantle violent criminal networks, stop the flow of drugs into communities, and protect the American people.

Flores is charged with one count of conspiring to provide material support to TdA in the form of personnel, including himself, and one count of providing material support to the organization.

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A federal indictment also alleges an international drug distribution conspiracy based on Flores' involvement in the distribution of five kilograms or more of cocaine in Colombia intended for distribution in the U.S.

The Trump administration’s State Department designated Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist on Feb. 20.

The indictment against Flores came after the Trump administration filed its first racketeering charges—also known as RICO charges—against TdA members and its associates in April. These charges include conspiring to commit murder, sex trafficking, assault and drug dealing. Flores now faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million fine.

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In December, a federal grand jury in Houston returned a second superseding indictment charging three other TdA leaders: Yohan Jose Romero, 48, Juan Gabriel Rivas Nunez, 45, and Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, 38. They are charged with conspiring to provide and providing material support to TdA.

Mosquera Serrano, who is also on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, is named in the conspiracy and distribution of cocaine charges along with Flores.