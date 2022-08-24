Biden said he did not have advance notice of FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago: 'None, Zero'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden on Wednesday said he "didn't have any advance notice" of the FBI's unprecedented raid on former President Trump's private residence at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

"I didn't have any advance notice," Biden said, after making remarks from the White House on Wednesday about his administration's plan to cancel student loan debt. "None. Zero. Not one single bit."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.