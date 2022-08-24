Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

Biden said he did not have advance notice of FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago: 'None, Zero'

Biden spoke in answer to a question following an event on student loan handouts

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman , Peter Doocy | Fox News
President Biden on Wednesday said he "didn't have any advance notice" of the FBI's unprecedented raid on former President Trump's private residence at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month. 

"I didn't have any advance notice," Biden said, after making remarks from the White House on Wednesday about his administration's plan to cancel student loan debt. "None. Zero. Not one single bit." 

