Americans head to the polls for 2025 off-year elections and more top headlines

1. Americans head to the polls for 2025 off-year elections

2. Former Vice President Dick Cheney dead at 84

3. Trump makes his pick for New York City mayor

'CHARISMATIC SWINDLER' – Musk targets frontrunner with dire warning: ‘He has just been a swindler his entire life.’ Continue reading …

GARDEN STATE REVOLT – Former Obama supporter turns on former president in New Jersey governor race. Continue reading …

OLD GUARD – Legendary political figure makes major election eve announcement: ‘needs a change.’ Continue reading …

'I HOPE YOU DIE' – Dem political hopeful wishes 'pancreatic cancer' on Republican senator in voicemail. Continue reading …

BOOTH BLUNDER – NFL broadcaster under fire for strange commentary as Buffalo defeats Kansas City. Continue reading …

WAR OF WORDS – AOC weighs in after Republican laments 'humiliation' of Mamdani campaigning in Arabic. Continue reading …

LINE IN THE SAND – Chuck Schumer threatens legal move against Trump over '60 Minutes' appearance. Continue reading …

FINAL WARNING – 'Radical' Mamdani hit with scathing 11th hour report exposing alleged dangers if he wins. Continue reading …

POISON POLITICS – Nancy Pelosi slams Trump as a 'vile creature' who has ruined multiple aspects of politics. Continue reading …

NOT SO 'POPULAR' – Former 'Wicked' star reveals backlash over Charlie Kirk comments 'nearly broke' her. Continue reading …

SHUTDOWN SHAME – Rep Pressley criticizes Trump administration over work requirements for public assistance. Continue reading …

PRIDE OVER PEOPLE – Charlamagne demands Dems 'give it up' as Americans suffer shutdown. Continue reading …

MICHAEL R. POMPEO – President Trump’s historic peace plan could reshape the Middle East – but we need to act fast. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – AI layoffs could spark a socialist surge if America ignores the warning signs. Continue reading …



LIFE OR DEATH – 'Dilbert' creator's desperate plea to Trump as cancer battle intensifies. Continue reading …

ROYAL EXODUS – Expert reveals Sarah Ferguson's bold move away from disgraced Andrew. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on retro remakes and holiday heritage. Take the quiz here …

RETIREMENT PLEA – Chiefs coach's blunt message to Josh Allen after Bills victory stuns NFL fans. Continue reading …

BEAT THE BLUES – Doctor reveals common disorder and steps to break the cycle. See video …

STEPHEN MILLER – We're dealing with a party that's so extreme it considers opponents its mortal enemies. See video …

SCOTT BESSENT – Communism always ends in decay and ruin. See video …

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for an Election Day breakdown of key races — and what their outcomes could reveal about the political landscape. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













