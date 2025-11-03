Former governor breaks years of political silence to make major announcement in pivotal race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New Jersey Gov. Thomas Kean, a Republican who has largely avoided politics for years, has endorsed Jack Ciattarelli for governor, saying New Jersey "needs a change" and describing the GOP nominee as a "compassionate" and "decent" leader he’s known for decades.

Kean served as New Jersey’s 48th governor from 1982 to 1990 and came from a family that produced generations of American political leaders, including William Livingston, the state’s first constitutional governor, according to the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University.

Kean announced his endorsement Monday on social media, urging voters to back Ciattarelli in Tuesday’s election.

"I haven't been involved in partisan politics for a number of years, but this year is different," Kean said in a video shared by Ciattarelli on X. "New Jersey needs a change and needs a change badly. Jack Ciattarelli is that change."

TRUMP-BACKED CIATTARELLI GETS MAJOR CAMPAIGN TRAIL SURPRISE ON ELECTION EVE

In the video, Kean praised Ciattarelli’s character and work ethic.

"We've got a lot to do in New Jersey," he continued. "I've known Jack for 25 years. He's compassionate, he's decent, he works hard, and he'd be a great Governor for New Jersey."

The GOP nominee has narrowed the gap with Democratic rival Rep. Mikie Sherrill in a highly competitive race to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

MAGA STAR JOINS CIATTARELLI ON CAMPAIGN TRAIL IN NEW JERSEY AS REPUBLICANS AIM TO FLIP GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

In his post Monday, Ciattarelli said Kean set the standard for effective leadership.

"Now it’s our turn to bring that kind of government back," he said. "Let’s get out and vote for real change, real results, and a brighter future for New Jersey."

Before becoming governor, Kean served in the New Jersey Assembly, where he became the youngest speaker in state history. As governor, he pushed major education reforms, strengthened environmental protections, and promoted the slogan "New Jersey and You: Perfect Together."

TRUMP JUMPS INTO NEW JERSEY RACE AS GOP CHASES RARE FLIP OF GOVERNOR’S SEAT

He won re-election in 1985 with nearly 70% of the vote, one of the largest margins in state history. After leaving office, he became president of Drew University, where he oversaw significant growth in funding and facilities.

Later in his career, then-President George W. Bush appointed Kean in 2002 to chair the 9/11 Commission. His bipartisan leadership on the panel elevated him to national prominence and cemented his reputation as one of New Jersey’s most respected public figures.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

New Jersey and Virginia are the only states that hold gubernatorial elections the year after a presidential race, contests that often draw national attention as early tests of voter sentiment ahead of the midterms.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.