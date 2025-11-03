Bills' Josh Allen gets blunt message from Chiefs coach after win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen scored three touchdowns in the team’s 28-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, extending the team’s regular season winning streak over their rival to five games.

Allen watched the Bills’ defense knock down two of Patrick Mahomes' final last-second heaves into the end zone to seal Buffalo’s win. When the clock hit triple zeroes and the final whistle blew, Allen was greeted by Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on the field.

The longtime Chiefs coach gave a blunt message to Allen. The moment was seen as part of a segment for "Inside the NFL."

"I don’t want you to play anymore," Spagnuolo said with a smile. "I want you to retire. Nice job."

Allen had a touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid and rushed for two more in the win. He was 23-of-26 for 273 yards.

"They’re the pinnacle of what you want your franchise to be. They’ve been that for the last eight years," Allen said. "Any time you get a chance to play the best and you can come away with a victory, you’re going to be feeling pretty good."

Buffalo’s defense held Mahomes to one of the worst performances of his career. He failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time in more than a year.

The Bills have had a bunch of success in the regular season, but have still failed to get past the Chiefs in the playoffs. Buffalo has not defeated Kansas City in the postseason since January 1994.

It’s likely the two teams will meet again soon with the stakes even higher than Sunday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.