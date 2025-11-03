Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Buffalo Bills

Bills' Josh Allen gets blunt message from Chiefs coach after win

Bills defense stopped Patrick Mahomes from throwing a touchdown pass

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Bills beat Chiefs 28-21, Still buying that Kansas City are contenders? | The Herd Video

Bills beat Chiefs 28-21, Still buying that Kansas City are contenders? | The Herd

The Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 28-21 in a game where Patrick Mahomes looked "uncomfortable". Colin Cowherd asks if the Chiefs are still contenders despite the loss.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen scored three touchdowns in the team’s 28-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, extending the team’s regular season winning streak over their rival to five games.

Allen watched the Bills’ defense knock down two of Patrick Mahomes' final last-second heaves into the end zone to seal Buffalo’s win. When the clock hit triple zeroes and the final whistle blew, Allen was greeted by Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Josh Allen drops back to throw

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Orchard Park. New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The longtime Chiefs coach gave a blunt message to Allen. The moment was seen as part of a segment for "Inside the NFL."

"I don’t want you to play anymore," Spagnuolo said with a smile. "I want you to retire. Nice job."

Allen had a touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid and rushed for two more in the win. He was 23-of-26 for 273 yards.

COMMANDERS FACE BACKLASH FOR KEEPING JAYDEN DANIELS IN BLOWOUT AMID HORRIFIC INJURY

Josh Allen scans the defense

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Orchard Park. New York. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"They’re the pinnacle of what you want your franchise to be. They’ve been that for the last eight years," Allen said. "Any time you get a chance to play the best and you can come away with a victory, you’re going to be feeling pretty good."

Buffalo’s defense held Mahomes to one of the worst performances of his career. He failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time in more than a year.

The Bills have had a bunch of success in the regular season, but have still failed to get past the Chiefs in the playoffs. Buffalo has not defeated Kansas City in the postseason since January 1994.

Josh Allen breaks through the Chiefs

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scores as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) and defensive back Chamarri Conner, left, defend during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Orchard Park. New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s likely the two teams will meet again soon with the stakes even higher than Sunday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue