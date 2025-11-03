Pelosi calls Trump 'vile creature' and 'worst thing on the face of the earth'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., condemned President Donald Trump as a "vile creature" and the worst person on the planet in an interview with CNN published Monday.

"He’s just a vile creature. The worst thing on the face of the earth," she said.

"You think he’s the worst thing on the face of the earth?" interviewer Elex Michaelson asked.

"I do, yeah. I do," Pelosi affirmed.

Voting is underway for California’s Proposition 50, in a special election that will have a significant effect on next year's battle for the U.S. House majority. California voters are deciding whether to pass the proposition that would dramatically alter the state's congressional districts, putting the blue state front-and-center in the political fight over redistricting.

Critics have disparaged Proposition 50 as a "power grab" by the Democrats, but Pelosi, who defends the proposition, said Trump is the true threat to the country. Michaelson noted that Pelosi specifically framed this initiative as a way to push back against Trump.

When asked about her harsh rhetoric, she listed a series of purported grievances.

"Because he’s the president of the United States, and he does not honor the Constitution of the United States," Pelosi said. "In fact, he’s turned the Supreme Court into a rogue court. He’s abolished the House of Representatives. He’s chilled the press. He’s scared people who are in our country legally."

While Pelosi did not answer whether she will seek re-election in her district, she claimed she would easily win.

"I have no doubt that if I decided to run, I would win. That isn‘t even a question. It isn't arrogant, it‘s confident," she said.

She went on to argue that her main priority for the moment is winning the House for the Democrats, and that Proposition 50 would be the first step toward doing so.

"My only reason I‘m in Congress this term is to win the House for the Democrats, to protect us from the poison of the Trump administration," she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and did not receive an immediate reply.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.