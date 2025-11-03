Dem rep condemns Trump admin for being 'cruel enough' to issue work requirements for food stamps

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., claimed in a new interview that the Trump administration is being "cruel" pushing for SNAP beneficiaries to work in order to receive public assistance.

The shutdown began over a month ago when Republicans and Democrats were unable to come to an agreement on a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government. The disagreement stems from certain healthcare provisions. Democrats warn that Americans' health insurance premiums will increase if their provision isn't included in the CR, while the GOP argues the provision would provide healthcare to illegal immigrants.

The Trump administration reportedly agreed on Monday to allocate billions of emergency dollars to partially fund SNAP benefits this month in response to a federal judge’s order. This comes amid a larger debate about SNAP programs and their beneficiaries, particularly as the Trump administration claims such public funds are being abused by illegal immigrants.

After playing a clip of Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins talking about the Trump administration’s plans to reform such programs, MSNBC blasted the administration and condemned it for the shutdown.

"I guess one way to keep people from fraudulently claiming benefits is by making sure no one can claim benefits, no?" journalist Catherine Rampell said on a Sunday episode of MSNBC’s "The Weekend: Primetime."

"First and foremost, this is the most corrupt administration in history," Pressley replied. "And then they’re cruel enough to create work requirements for hungry people to get SNAP."

There has been a significant debate over issuing work requirements for able-bodied people to benefit from public funds like SNAP. In May, the House GOP included billions in cuts to food stamps, shifted food assistance program costs to states and included more stringent work requirements for the nutrition program in their megabill loaded with President Donald Trump’s policy priorities.

Pressley continued to condemn Republicans in her commentary on the MSNBC panel.

"But for the last month, they have not shown up for work, and they’ve been on a taxpayer-funded vacation. You know, I’ve been in Congress seven years. I came in as a freshman in the 118th in the midst of a government shutdown, the first congressional class to come in the midst of a government shutdown," she said. "And we never left. We stayed working. We stayed negotiating because that’s what the American people deserve. It’s just shameful."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and did not receive immediate reply.

Fox News Digital's Alex Miller contributed to this report.