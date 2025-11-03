Tony Romo's awkward noises during NFL broadcast draws criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys star-turned-broadcaster, raised eyebrows during his call of the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The CBS color analyst was making some awkward noises as he tried to describe holding penalties that were called against the Bills.

As fans were dialed into the classic matchup between the two AFC rivals, they couldn’t help but comment on what Romo was saying, or trying to say, during the game.

The Bills ended up winning the game, 28-21, as they stopped two of Patrick Mahomes' final heaves toward the end zone in the closing seconds. And while the win was huge for Buffalo moving forward through the season, Romo took the brunt of the criticism for his call.

Romo had been under scrutiny plenty of times as he transitioned from the playing field to the broadcast booth. Before Super Bowl LVIII, he addressed some of the criticism he’s received.

"It’s a normal arc of someone’s career," he said at the time. "Honestly, I think a lot of people were rooting against Mahomes because he’s been there. They want to see people new.

"It’s just part of an arc when you do something at a very high level. I think that’s normal. Same thing happens in football. You become dominant at things, and then all of a sudden people are like, ‘OK.’ Then at the end, Tiger Woods comes back and everyone roots for you. It’s just a normal arc of a career. It’s not abnormal. It’s absolutely what’s supposed to happen."

He did say he received some praise for how he called games, though his chemistry with legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz had also been put under the microscope.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.