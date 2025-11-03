Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Tony Romo's awkward noises during NFL broadcast draws criticism

Romo was on the call for the CBS broadcast of the Bills' win over the Chiefs

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys star-turned-broadcaster, raised eyebrows during his call of the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The CBS color analyst was making some awkward noises as he tried to describe holding penalties that were called against the Bills.

Tony Romo with his CBS teammates

CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz (left), analyst Tony Romo (center) and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson at a press conference at the Super Bowl LVIII Media Center at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Feb. 6, 2024. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

As fans were dialed into the classic matchup between the two AFC rivals, they couldn’t help but comment on what Romo was saying, or trying to say, during the game.

The Bills ended up winning the game, 28-21, as they stopped two of Patrick Mahomes' final heaves toward the end zone in the closing seconds. And while the win was huge for Buffalo moving forward through the season, Romo took the brunt of the criticism for his call.

Romo had been under scrutiny plenty of times as he transitioned from the playing field to the broadcast booth. Before Super Bowl LVIII, he addressed some of the criticism he’s received.

FLASHBACK: TONY ROMO RESPONDS TO BROADCAST CRITICISM AHEAD OF SUPER BOWL TELECAST: 'IT'S JUST A NORMAL ARC OF A CAREER’

Tony Romo talks to Drew Barrymore

Tony Romo on "The Drew Barrymore Show" ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. (Gail Schulman/CBS via Getty Images)

"It’s a normal arc of someone’s career," he said at the time. "Honestly, I think a lot of people were rooting against Mahomes because he’s been there. They want to see people new.

"It’s just part of an arc when you do something at a very high level. I think that’s normal. Same thing happens in football. You become dominant at things, and then all of a sudden people are like, ‘OK.’ Then at the end, Tiger Woods comes back and everyone roots for you. It’s just a normal arc of a career. It’s not abnormal. It’s absolutely what’s supposed to happen."

Tony Romo on the golf course

CBS sportscaster and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, right congratulates a fellow golfer on a successful putt Tuesday, June 27, 2023, during the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois Championship & Pro-Am Tournament at Metamora Fields Golf Club in Metamora. (MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK)

He did say he received some praise for how he called games, though his chemistry with legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz had also been put under the microscope.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

