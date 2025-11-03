Chuck Schumer suggests filing FCC complaint for Trump's 'unhinged' '60 Minutes' interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., responded to President Donald Trump's "60 Minutes" interview with what appeared to be a legal threat in an X post earlier Monday morning.

Trump appeared on the CBS news program for the first time since settling his lawsuit with CBS' parent company Paramount on Sunday night. The sit-down interview was also Trump's first time on "60 Minutes" since Oct. 2020, ahead of the presidential election.

Schumer called the interview "unhinged" and suggested that he would file a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over the episode's editing.

"Maybe I should file a complaint with the FCC against the Trump White House for editing his unhinged 60 Minutes interview. It will use the exact same language Trump lodged against Vice President Harris," Schumer wrote.

Schumer's post seemed to be in reference to Trump's original lawsuit against CBS News, in which he accused the company of deceptively editing a 2024 "60 Minutes" interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris, ahead of the presidential election.

However, Trump did not file an FCC complaint at the time, though he called for the network to lose its broadcasting license over the issue. The FCC complaint was filed by the Center for American Rights, which argued that CBS News' editing decisions "amount to deliberate news distortion" and violated FCC rules.

Fox News Digital reached out to Schumer's office and Paramount for comment.

Both Harris and CBS News were mocked by conservatives after it appeared that the network shortened a lengthy "word-salad" response from Harris that aired on "Face the Nation" to a more focused and condensed answer that aired on a special edition of "60 Minutes."

CBS News denied that it took part in "deceitful editing" of the interview in a statement more than a week later.

"60 Minutes gave an excerpt of our interview to ‘Face the Nation’ that used a longer section of her answer than that on 60 Minutes. Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response," the statement read.

Trump sued CBS News for $10 billion in damages, later raising the figure to $20 billion, accusing the network of "deceptive doctoring" in favor of Harris. Paramount later agreed to a $16 million settlement in July.

Though CBS News and Paramount have denied any wrongdoing, sources told Fox News Digital that CBS has agreed to update its editorial standards, adding a new rule requiring the release of full, unedited transcripts of future presidential candidates’ interviews.