Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

AOC pushes back after GOP lawmaker calls Mamdani’s Arabic campaigning a ‘humiliation’

'The humiliation is the point,' Rep. Brandon Gill opined

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Curtis Sliwa warns prostitution crisis in AOC's 'red light' district could spread citywide if Mamdani wins Video

Curtis Sliwa warns prostitution crisis in AOC's 'red light' district could spread citywide if Mamdani wins

Curtis Sliwa says open-air prostitution on Roosevelt Avenue would expand across New York City if Zohran Mamdani becomes mayor and vows to crack down on landlords and pimps.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., defended Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani after Republican Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, criticized him for campaigning in Arabic.

"Just a couple decades after 9/11, the leading candidate for NYC mayor is campaigning in Arabic. The humiliation is the point," Gill wrote in a post on X, sharing a Mamdani campaign video in Arabic.

The Republican made the comments when retweeting a Mamdani post on X written in Arabic, which featured a video of the mayoral candidate speaking the foreign language.

WASHINGTON POST RAILS AGAINST MAMDANI AS RADICAL, INEXPERIENCED AHEAD OF ELECTION

Rep. Brandon Gill

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Ocasio-Cortez, who has been backing Mamdani, retweeted Gill's post and commented, "Over 100 languages are spoken in our great city and it’s actually a pretty amazing part of being an American. If you are humiliated by America and the diversity that powers our nation’s Nobel Prizes, Olympic Gold Medals, and breakthrough innovations and culture, that’s on you."

Gill's comments drew broader Republican pushback. GOP Rep. Randy Fine of Florida shared Mamdani's Arabic-language post and asserted, "If you do not speak English, you should not be able to vote."

TRUMP BACKS CUOMO AND THREATENS TO CUT FEDERAL FUNDING IF ‘COMMUNIST MAMDANI’ WINS NYC MAYOR RACE

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani holds hands with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt., and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., at the end of a campaign rally at Forest Hills Stadium in the Queens borough of New York City on Oct. 26, 2025 (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Mamdani, an Empire State assemblymember, describes himself as a "Democratic Socialist" on his X profile.

President Donald Trump has urged Big Apple voters to back former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the mayoral race.

MAMDANI'S GOD SQUAD: THE CLERICS, ACTIVISTS AND POLITICAL OPERATIVES WHO HAVE HIS BACK

Supporters question whether Mamdani can ‘deliver’ on affordability promises Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani," the president said of the Republican mayoral candidate in a Truth Social post

"Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!" Trump asserted.

Election Day in New York City is Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue