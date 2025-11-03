Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Charlamagne tells Democrats to give up and end the government shutdown, laments 'you lost the fight'

'At this point, you know, go on and give it up'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
Charlamagne tells Democrats to 'give it up' and end the government shutdown Video

Charlamagne tells Democrats to 'give it up' and end the government shutdown

Radio host Chjarlamagne tha God warned Democrats that they have already essentially lost their standoff against Republicans, urging them to re-open the government and bring relief to the American people.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the American people began to feel the effects of the government shutdown, radio host Charlamagne tha God urged Democrats to throw in the towel and give them some relief.

During Monday’s episode of "The Breakfast Club," Charlamagne argued that Democrats seem to be fighting in a shutdown stalemate over issues that have already been lost.

"The healthcare is going to go up anyway because of the ‘big beautiful bill’ because that didn't include the extension of the tax credits to keep the cost down. So, if it's going up anyway, what's the point of Democrats taking the stand to keep the government still closed?" he said.

RESURFACED OBAMA VIDEO BLASTING SHUTDOWN ‘BLACKMAIL’ NOW HAUNTS DEMOCRATS AMID NEW STANDOFF

Charlamagne speaks on stage

Radio host Charlamagne tha God. (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Frequent contributor Mimi Brown agreed, noting that people have already been getting letters in the mail about changing healthcare premiums.

"And the premiums are set for a year," Charlamagne continued. "So at this point, if the premiums have already gone up, if they’re set for a year, at least give the people some relief and get the government back open."

JOHN FETTERMAN BREAKS WITH DEMOCRATS IN SHUTDOWN VOTE, SAYS IT’S AN ‘EASY CHOICE’ TO PUT AMERICA FIRST

Charlamagne speaks on stage

Charlamagne warned Democratic leaders that they have already "lost the fight" and should compromise to re-open the government. (Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and The Black Effect Podcast Network)

Charlamagne went on to appeal to Democrats directly, demanding they end the shutdown to bring back programs like SNAP. 

"Democrats, you fought. It seems like you lost the fight. At this point, you know, go on and give it up," he said. "At least give the people some relief by getting the government back open. Let these people get these SNAP benefits. Let these government workers get their checks. We don't need all this craziness at the TSA during the holidays. Like, I think you lost... I feel like they lost, it’s over.'"

"It seems like [a] pride thing, now," co-host DJ Envy suggested.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Trump

President Donald Trump and his allies have stood their ground amid the shutdown. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue