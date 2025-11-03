Trump backs Cuomo and threatens to cut federal funding if 'Communist Mamdani' wins NYC mayor race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Andrew Cuomo on Monday while threatening to withhold federal funding from New York City if Zohran Mamdani, who he labeled a "Communist", wins the mayoral election.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, he also warned that the city would face "total economic and social disaster" under Mamdani’s leadership.

"If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!" he wrote in the post.

"It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad. It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win," he added.

CUOMO SAYS TRUMP WILL DEPLOY NATIONAL GUARD, SLASH NYC FUNDS IF MAMDANI WINS MAYOR’S RACE

The president's post also marked his latest attempt to guide New Yorkers at the polls.

"A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani," Trump added.

ANDREW CUOMO WARNS TRUMP WILL 'TAKE OVER' NEW YORK CITY IF MAMDANI WINS

"Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!"

Speaking at a press event in New York on the eve of the election, Mamdani responded to the president's Truth Social post.

"The MAGA movement's embrace of Andrew Cuomo is reflective of Donald Trump's understanding that this would be the best mayor for him," he said.

"Not the best mayor for New York City, not the best mayor for New Yorkers, but the best mayor for Donald Trump and his administration."

ZOHRAN MAMDANI LAUNCHES ANTI-TRUMP TOUR ACROSS FIVE BOROUGHS IN NEW YORK CITY

Mamdani also responded to Elon Musk supporting Cuomo on Monday, saying "the reason that the President of the United States of America, the reason that one of the wealthiest men in the world are both trying to get involved at the last minute, is that they know we will accomplish everything we have run on."

Mamdani also referred to Cuomo as "Trump's puppet" and said Andrew Cuomo was previously "being funded by the same billionaire donors that gave us Donald Trump's second term."

"I did not, however, anticipate Andrew Cuomo going from being Donald Trump's puppet to being so nakedly his parrot," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The socialist mayoral candidate went on to speak out about Trump's threat to withhold federal funding from the city, and labeled it unlawful.

"It is not the law," Mamdani told reporters. "And too often we treat everything that comes out of Donald Trump's mouth as if it is already legal, just by virtue of who is saying it."