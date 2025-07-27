America’s skies are wide open to national security threats warns drone expert and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. America's skies are wide open to national security threats, drone expert warns

2. Migrants storm US beaches as Coast Guard battles surge that rose under Biden

3. Man accused of unleashing bloody chaos at Michigan Walmart identified

MAJOR HEADLINES

DEVIL'S DEN – Husband and wife brutally murdered while out for a hike with their two young daughters. Continue reading …

MASK UNRAVELING – Body language experts expose Idaho murderer's hidden reactions to victims' families. Continue reading …

SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS – Jimmy Hoffa's son reveals new information about his father's disappearance 50 years ago. Continue reading …

DEADLY SANCTUARY – Illegal alien with prior DUI 'recklessly' killed teens on highway, DHS official says. Continue reading …

‘MY HERO’ – Hulk Hogan's son shares touching tribute following wrestling legend's death. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

DONE DEAL – Trump announces trade agreement with European Union. Continue reading …

NEXT IN LINE – Rubio downplays 2028 talk, touts Vance as Trump's successor. Continue reading …

TESTING LOYALTIES – White House halts Hegseth’s use of polygraphs in media leak investigation. Continue reading …

DIPLOMATIC CHESS – Trump issues powerful ultimatum to Putin that could end the devastating Ukraine war. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'KNOWS WHAT WORKS' – Former MSNBC star praises Trump's political instincts. Continue reading …

‘AFRAID’ – Liberal comedian accuses CBS of caving to Trump pressure in Colbert cancellation. Continue reading …

TRUTH FOR JUSTICE – GOP rep warns Republicans could pay price at polls over blocked Epstein files vote. Continue reading …

FEELING BLUE – Democratic senator laments party's messaging problem as ratings plummet to 30-year low. Continue reading …

OPINION

BRETT L. TOLMAN & JA'RON K. SMITH – America’s crime drop isn’t a coincidence. Trump’s immigration policies are working. Continue reading …

SOLOMON L. WISENBERG – Could Senator Adam Schiff really go to jail over alleged mortgage fraud? Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

SCRIPT WITH SPINE – New film company aims to challenge Hollywood's partisan bent with pro-American films. Continue reading …

SMART STRIDES – Forget 10,000 steps — new research reveals the real number you need for better health. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on appetizing attractions and medical milestones. Take the quiz here …

BULLSEYE BOUND – Man throws darts at world map, visits whichever country he hits. Continue reading …

IRON WILL – Rancher and host of 'Cast Iron Cooking' shares his traditional taste. See video …

WATCH

REP. NANCY MACE – I may be forced to run for governor. See video …

REP. BYRON DONALDS – Democrats and the media are trying to sweep Russia hoax under the rug. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox News Sports Huddle

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.