Michigan Walmart stabbing spree suspect identified as police seek terrorism, assault charges for rampage

Police on Sunday identified the 42-year-old man accused of wounding 11 people in a random stabbing spree at a Walmart in Michigan.

Authorities identified the suspect as Bradford James Gille, of Afton, Michigan, on Sunday afternoon. Police are seeking to file terrorism charges and 11 charges of assault with intent to murder against Gille.

Munson Healthcare, northern Michigan’s largest healthcare system, said seven victims were in fair condition and four were in serious condition. Their ages were not immediately provided.

"Over the past 12 hours, we’ve seen encouraging signs of recovery among our patients," the hospital said in an update.

The statement praised the hospital’s team of physicians, surgeons, nurses, clinicians and support staff who have focused on treating the victims.

"Their unwavering commitment and compassion are a testament to the strength and resilience of our healthcare community," it said.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said the suspect would be charged with one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder.

Authorities said a motive for the stabbing was not yet known.

Shea previously said a 42-year-old man, acting alone, entered the Traverse City store and used a folding knife to stab nearly a dozen people.

The suspect was taken into custody without injury within minutes. Citizens in Walmart also helped apprehend the man and treat victims.

Shea initially said the man "appears" to be a Michigan resident, but when asked if he could specify the area the suspect was from, Shea said he would "rather not comment."

Tiffany DeFell, 36, who lives in Honor, about 25 miles from Traverse City, told the Associated Press that she witnessed the chaos unfold from the store's parking lot.

"It was really scary. Me and my sister were just freaking out," she said. "This is something you see out of the movies. It’s not what you expect to see where you’re living."

FBI agents have responded to provide support, Deputy Director Dan Bongino wrote on social media.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Walmart spokesperson Joe Pennington said that "violence like this is unacceptable."

"Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we’re thankful for the swift action of first responders," Pennington wrote in a statement. "We’ll continue working closely with law enforcement during their investigation."

