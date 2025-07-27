Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

Michigan Walmart stabbing spree suspect identified as police seek terrorism, assault charges for rampage

Authorities yet to provide identity of 42-year-old suspect detained in stabbing

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published | Updated
At least 11 people stabbed at Michigan Walmart Video

At least 11 people were stabbed Saturday at a Walmart in Traverse, Mich., police say. (Credit: Jerome Hartl)

Police on Sunday identified the 42-year-old man accused of wounding 11 people in a random stabbing spree at a Walmart in Michigan.

Authorities identified the suspect as Bradford James Gille, of Afton, Michigan, on Sunday afternoon. Police are seeking to file terrorism charges and 11 charges of assault with intent to murder against Gille.

Munson Healthcare, northern Michigan’s largest healthcare system, said seven victims were in fair condition and four were in serious condition. Their ages were not immediately provided.

"Over the past 12 hours, we’ve seen encouraging signs of recovery among our patients," the hospital said in an update. 

law enforcement officers responding outside Walmart

This image provided by Steven Carter shows law enforcement officers responding to a stabbing attack at a Walmart in Traverse City, Mich, Saturday July 26, 2025. (Steven Carter via AP)

The statement praised the hospital’s team of physicians, surgeons, nurses, clinicians and support staff who have focused on treating the victims.

"Their unwavering commitment and compassion are a testament to the strength and resilience of our healthcare community," it said.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said the suspect would be charged with one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder.

Authorities said a motive for the stabbing was not yet known.

Law enforcement officer walking near state police vehicle and crime tape

Law enforcement officers are seen stationed outside a Walmart where several people were stabbed in a violent attack Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Traverse City, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Shea previously said a 42-year-old man, acting alone, entered the Traverse City store and used a folding knife to stab nearly a dozen people

The suspect was taken into custody without injury within minutes. Citizens in Walmart also helped apprehend the man and treat victims.

Shea initially said the man "appears" to be a Michigan resident, but when asked if he could specify the area the suspect was from, Shea said he would "rather not comment."

Tiffany DeFell, 36, who lives in Honor, about 25 miles from Traverse City, told the Associated Press that she witnessed the chaos unfold from the store's parking lot.

"It was really scary. Me and my sister were just freaking out," she said. "This is something you see out of the movies. It’s not what you expect to see where you’re living."

Police tape is seen outside a Walmart

Police tape is seen outside a Walmart where multiple people were stabbed in a violent attack Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Traverse City, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

FBI agents have responded to provide support, Deputy Director Dan Bongino wrote on social media.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Walmart spokesperson Joe Pennington said that "violence like this is unacceptable."

"Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we’re thankful for the swift action of first responders," Pennington wrote in a statement. "We’ll continue working closely with law enforcement during their investigation."

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.