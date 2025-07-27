Reps. Massie, Khanna sound off on whether Ghislaine Maxwell should receive pardon, blast Mike Johnson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Ca., revealed on Sunday what they think of the Justice Department’s interviews with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, and whether she should receive a pardon.

"If she has information that could help us, then I think she should testify. Let's get that out there and [do] whatever they need to do to compel that testimony as long as it's truthful," Massie told NBC "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker.

DOJ Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Maxwell on Thursday and Friday in the Attorney General of Tallahassee, Florida’s office, after she allegedly initiated contact with the department. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

Pressure on the Trump administration to release the so-called Epstein files has mounted in recent weeks after the DOJ released a two-page memo asserting that the evidence the federal government compiled did not contain a "client list" and that there was no "credible evidence" that the New York financier had blackmailed other prominent individuals.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said that some interpreted it as saying that a "client list" was "sitting on my desk." The AG later denied that she was referring to a client list and instead claimed she was referring to the Epstein case files. Much of the MAGA base was skeptical of the DOJ’s claim and has demanded further transparency.

The two representatives introduced the "Epstein Files Transparency Act" on July 15, which, if passed, would compel the federal government to release all the "Epstein files." Speaker Mike Johnson has opposed votes on Epstein-related legislation, and called the House to an early recess until September in order to avoid a floor vote on the legislation.

When questioned if Maxwell should be pardoned or receive a commutation in exchange for her cooperating with the DOJ, Massie said that it would be up to the president. Khanna, however, came out sharply against such a deal.

"I'm concerned that the Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanch, is meeting with her supposedly one-on-one. Look, I agree with Congressman Massey that she should testify, but she's been indicted twice on perjury. This is why we need the files," Khanna said.

Massie blasted Johnson for refusing to allow a vote on his bill, and warned that Republicans could suffer in the midterms if they fail to deliver transparency to the public on the Epstein issue. Johnson, for his part, has accused Massie of playing "political games" with the Epstein files.

"I don’t understand Thomas Massie’s motivation, I really don’t… It’s interesting to me that he chose the election of Donald Trump, to bring this, to team up with the Democrats to bring this discharge petition… We’re for maximum transparency, we’re engaged in that right now, and we don’t need political games," Johnson told reporters last week.