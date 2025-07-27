Hulk Hogan's son, Nick, shares touching tribute to his 'hero' following wrestling legend's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hulk Hogan’s son has penned his thoughts following the death of his father, the wrestling icon who he referred to as his "best friend" and "hero."

Nick Hogan posted a carousel of 20 pictures on Instagram of himself and his father over the years, and wrote an emotional caption to accompany them.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, died Thursday after he suffered a possible cardiac arrest.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This has been overwhelming and extremely difficult," Hogan wrote in his tribute to his father. "Hearing so many kinds words and stories about my dad’s life, interactions and experiences with everyone has been incredible and comforting. My dad was the most incredible person I’ve ever known and will always be my hero. He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for.

"I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him and I am so grateful for those memories. They are the best moments in my life. I would do anything to have him back, but I know now that he will always be watching over me. I will always remember the lessons and advice he gave me and carry on in a way that I know would make him proud.

HULK HOGAN’S HOLLYWOOD ERA: FROM CULT CLASSICS TO REALITY TV FAME

"Thank you for being the best dad in the world and thank you for being my best friend. I love you so much Big Dog and I will miss you forever."

Nick is the daughter of the "Hulkster" and his ex-wife Linda, who they also shared a daughter, Brooke, with. Hulk and Linda Hogan filed for divorce in 2007.

Before the divorce, the family was featured on the hit VH1 reality show, "Hogan Knows Best," which aired from 2005-07.

Tana Lee, the wife of Nick Hogan, also posted a tribute to her father-in-law following his death. It showed them together on her wedding day in January, among other Instagram Stories on her page to honor him.

Tributes to Hogan have poured in from all over, as former wrestling colleagues, celebrities, family, friends, and many more remembered the bigger-than-life personality that shined inside and out of the ring.

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away," the company wrote on Thursday, confirming news of his death. "One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.

"WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans."

Hogan was set to join former pro wrestling executive Eric Bischoff in a new venture called Real American Freestyle. It was a fresh attempt at putting freestyle wrestling on the map. Hogan also dipped his toe into the political waters. He stumped for President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention and at a Madison Square Garden rally last year.

"We lost our Commissioner. We lost a friend. And the sport of wrestling lost one of its greatest champions, not just in the ring, but in spirit," Real American Freestyle (RAF) CEO and co-founder Chad Bronstein said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hulk Hogan believed wrestling was more than just entertainment. He saw it as a brotherhood, a proving ground and a platform for greatness. That’s what Real American Freestyle was built to be, a new stage for the toughest, most passionate athletes on Earth. And Hulk was at the center of it.

"From day one, he threw his weight behind this league. He met with athletes. He watched tape, shared stories, and showed up like only he could. RAF was personal to him, something bigger than all of us. This league is part of his legacy, and we intend to honor it."

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.