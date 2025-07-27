DHS: Two Wisconsin teens would 'still be alive' if not for sanctuary policies protecting illegal immigrant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal alien from Honduras faces deportation after allegedly driving while intoxicated and crashing, killing two teenagers in Dane County, Wisconsin.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against 30-year-old Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila, who was charged in the deaths of 18-year-old Hallie Helgeson and 19-year-old Brady Heiling.

"Hallie Helgeson and Brady Heiling had their whole lives ahead of them—and they would still be alive today if it weren’t for Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila—a criminal illegal alien from Honduras," Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "Martinez-Avila recklessly drove the wrong way on a highway while intoxicated and killed these two teens.

"ICE has lodged an arrest detainer to remove this public safety threat from the U.S.," she continued. "Unfortunately, this sanctuary jurisdiction has a history of not honoring ICE arrest detainers often leading to the release of murderers and other heinous criminals. Under Secretary Noem, these precious victims will not be forgotten, and we will fight for justice."

Martinez-Avila faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by the use of a vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing injury, knowingly operating a vehicle with a revoked license while causing death, knowingly operating a vehicle with a revoked license while causing bodily harm, failing to install an ignition interlock device and violating a court order, among other charges.

The West Central Tribune reported that on July 20, Martinez-Avila was allegedly driving a Chevrolet Suburban the wrong way on I-90 when she collided with a Volkswagen Tiguan with Helgeson and Heiling inside.

Helgeson, of Montevideo, died a short time after the crash, while Heiling was airlifted to an area hospital and treated for his injuries.

Heiling ultimately died of his injuries.

The publication also reported that Martinez-Avila was convicted of drunk driving in 2020 and was required to have an interlock device installed in her vehicle, preventing the vehicle from starting if she had been drinking.

The Wisconsin State Journal of Madison reported that the interlock device was not installed at the time of the crash last week.

Court records show that bond was set in the amount of $250,000 per case, and should Martinez-Avila post bond, she can only be released once pretrial services can outfit her with any necessary equipment.

Martinez-Avila is also not permitted to consume or possess alcohol, operate a vehicle, or have contact with family members of the victims, among other things if released.

DHS said ICE lodged a detainer for Martinez-Avila’s arrest and removal from the U.S., noting that Dane County has historically not honored ICE detainers because of sanctuary jurisdiction policies.