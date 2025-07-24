New film company founded by tech industry veterans wants to make Hollywood pro-American again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new film company with ties to the tech and defense world is on a mission to reignite patriotism in Hollywood.

The backers of the new project, called Founders Films, believe there's a growing appetite among audiences for bold stories that inspire and celebrate the American spirit. But they say that content has become increasingly rare in mainstream entertainment.

"Movies have become more ideological, more cautious, and less entertaining," the company wrote in a pitch to investors, first reported by Semafor. "Large segments of American and international viewers are underserved. Production costs have soared and sales are flagging."

The new studio aims to fill that gap by producing a range of content — from historical dramas to big-budget blockbusters — that celebrates American greatness, ingenuity and heroism. The commercial success of films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Oppenheimer" and series such as "Yellowstone" show that audiences are hungry for these types of stories, sources close to the project told Fox News Digital.

While "unapologetically pro-American," Founders Films stresses that its mission is not partisan. Rather, it wants to make compelling films with a broad appeal.

The project is already attracting significant interest from investors and collaborators, the sources said. One project has already been sold to a major studio. The company hopes to produce its own films, collaborate with other production companies and finance the development of other projects that align with its mission.

Proposed project ideas include a film dramatizing the evacuation of the World Trade Center on 9/11, a movie about the "botched withdrawal from Afghanistan" and a multi-season spy thriller exposing "China’s plans to replace the United States as the dominant global power," according to the Semafor report.

Founders Films' leadership team has ties to Palantir, a tech giant which builds defense software solutions for the U.S. military and Allied forces.

One of the film company's co-founders is Shyam Sankar, chief technology officer at Palantir. Ryan Podolsky, an early Palantir employee and U.S. Marine veteran, also serves as co-founder and CEO of the film company, while investor Christian Garrett is the third co-founder.

Sankar immigrated to the United States as a child after fleeing violence in Nigeria and has often spoken about his gratitude to the United States. In a blog post late last year, he outlined his vision for the new film project, saying Hollywood needs to return to the "American cinematic universe" that shaped his love for America.

"I remember growing up as an immigrant kid at the end of the Cold War, watching movies like Red Dawn, Top Gun, Rocky IV, and The Hunt for Red October," he wrote in the December 2024 Substack post. "These movies were the pump-up material of Peak America. They were awesome, and they instilled a healthy aversion to ushanka-wearing commies, for good measures."

Sankar called out Hollywood executives for being unwilling to criticize America's adversaries today out of fear doing so would hurt them financially.

"America is in the middle of Cold War II against a communist enemy with more people, more money, and more military might than the Soviets ever had," he wrote in the post. "The CCP is playing a more careful game than the Kremlin, but as the Uyghurs, Tibetans, and Taiwanese know, it’s no less tyrannical, even genocidal."

"What is Hollywood doing to expose this new villain and inspire Americans? When was the last time you saw the CCP presented as a bad guy in a major motion picture, like the USSR? Cold War II is heating up, yet the American Cinematic Universe is AWOL. Worse than that, it’s compromised by Chinese influence," he wrote.

"Breaking out of our cultural malaise will require the studios to wake up and choose America," his post went on to say. "But it will also require a new crop of artists who are disenchanted with the status quo and who can re-enchant audiences with new, well-told stories."