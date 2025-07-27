Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

White House

Rubio downplays 2028 talk, touts Vance as Trump's successor

'I want to do this job as long as the President allows me to,' Rubio said.

By Amanda Macias Fox News
close
Secretary Rubio shares what his faith and parents mean to him Video

Secretary Rubio shares what his faith and parents mean to him

State Secretary Marco Rubio shares what his parents, who came to the United States from Cuba, instilled in him, his faith, family and more on 'My View with Lara Trump.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed speculation that he could be the Republican Party’s 2028 presidential nominee, instead throwing his support behind Vice President JD Vance.

"I think JD Vance would be a great nominee if he decides he wants to do that," Rubio said during an interview with Lara Trump that aired on the Fox News Channel Saturday.

Rubio also described Vance as one of his "closest friends in politics."

RUBIO REFLECTS ON REMARKABLE POLITICAL JOURNEY FROM TRUMP CRITIC TO TRUSTED CABINET MEMBER

He went on to commend Vance’s performance as vice president during the segment on "My View with Lara Trump" and made clear he is satisfied with his current role in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

"I want to do this job as long as the president allows me to," Rubio added. 

Marco Rubio and US President Donald Trump

Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, left, and US President Donald Trump during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump appointed Rubio to serve as the nation's top diplomat shortly after defeating then–Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. Rubio, previously a Republican senator representing Florida, was among the first confirmed to Trump's Cabinet.

"I believe that if I am able to be here, through the duration of this presidency, and we get things done at the pace that we've been doing the last six months, I'll be able to look back at my time in public service and say I made a difference, I had an impact, and I served my country in a very positive way," Rubio told Trump.

"And I would be satisfied with that as the apex of my career," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amanda covers the intersection of business and geopolitics for Fox News Digital.