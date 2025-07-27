Forget 10,000 steps — research reveals the real number you need for better health

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You may not need as many steps as you thought.

Ten thousand steps per day has been widely recommended as the standard benchmark for physical activity — but a new study suggests that just 7,000 could be enough to boost essential health markers.

Researchers from the University of Sydney conducted a review of 57 studies spanning more than 10 countries, which tracked participants’ steps and health outcomes.

Led by Professor Melody Ding from the School of Public Health, the team looked at how different daily step counts impacted the risk of dying from heart disease and cancer, as well as the risk of developing cancer, type 2 diabetes, dementia and depression, according to a university press release.

They found that walking at least 7,000 steps a day was linked to improvement in eight major health outcomes, including heart disease, dementia and depressive symptoms.

"Any increase in daily steps, even modest ones like 4,000 steps, delivers health benefits compared to very low activity levels," Ding told Fox News Digital.

"When possible, targeting around 7,000 steps per day can substantially reduce risks for many chronic diseases and adverse health outcomes."

"Even small increases in step counts, such as increasing from 2,000 to 4,000 steps a day, are associated with significant health gain."

Higher step counts beyond 7,000 may add extra benefits, but the improvement rate slows, she noted.

The results were published in The Lancet Public Health journal.

In particular, the researchers found that walking 7,000 steps a day reduced the risk of death by 47%, almost exactly the same as 10,000 steps.

That same step benchmark was also linked to a 38% reduced risk of dementia and a 22% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, both only slightly lower than the benefit of 10,000 steps, the release stated.

"Significant health improvements" were reported when people increased from 2,000 steps per day to anywhere between 5,000 and 7,000.

"Aiming for 7,000 steps is a realistic goal based on our findings, which assessed health outcomes in a range of areas that hadn’t been looked at before," said Professor Ding in the release.

"However, for those who cannot yet achieve 7,000 steps a day, even small increases in step counts, such as increasing from 2,000 to 4,000 steps a day, are associated with significant health gain."

For those who are already very active and consistently hitting 10,000+ steps, Ding said, "keep it up — there’s no need to cut back."

The researchers also noted that stepping doesn’t need to happen all at once or require intentional exercise.

"Everyday movements count — like getting off the bus a stop earlier or choosing stairs over elevators," Ding advised.

"Small, incidental bouts throughout the day add up and contribute to health. Embrace opportunities to move more in practical, enjoyable ways."

There were some limitations in the study, the researchers noted.

"For some outcomes, we have a small number of studies," Ding told Fox News Digital.

There are also some study-level biases, she said.

"For example, people who are already unwell will take fewer steps because of their health conditions," Ding said. "And while there is an indication that the dose-response may be different for older adults, we didn’t have enough data for all outcomes to explore it."

It’s also important to note that while walking offers great health benefits, it is not a complete "package" in itself, she noted.

"Try to also incorporate strength training and mobility exercise into a weekly routine for more complete health benefits."

In next steps, the researchers plan to use these findings to shape future physical activity guidelines.

Experts recommend that future studies of step count impacts should focus on variations for age, health status and region, the release stated.

"Our research helps to shift the focus from perfection to progress," Ding said. "Even small increases in daily movement can lead to meaningful health improvements."