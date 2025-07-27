Democratic senator laments party's messaging problem as ratings plummet to 30-year low

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., acknowledged that the Democratic Party had a messaging problem on Sunday when confronted with a poll that found the party had its lowest favorability rating in nearly three decades.

"We have to fix this. I don't put a ton of stock into polls, especially this far away from an election, but we certainly do have a problem, and it's a messaging problem," Kelly told CNN's Jake Tapper.

The Wall Street Journal released a poll on Sunday that found just 63% of voters have an unfavorable view of the Democratic Party — the highest unfavorable rating the party has received in the WSJ's poll since 1990.

"It‘s important to get out there and talk to people about the issues that they care about," he said.

PELOSI CONFIDENT ABOUT DEMS' CHANCES TO WIN HOUSE, PREDICTS JEFFRIES WILL BE SPEAKER

Kelly explained that he has spoken to Americans in different states about the "big, beautiful bill" and how it might affect them.

"So myself and my wife, Gabby, you know, sat there in front of a large group and took some questions from them and tried to explain to them, you know, what‘s going to happen to Medicaid, what‘s going to happen to food assistance through SNAP. And there were folks here that I got the sense that these programs directly are going to affect them and their family members, and they do deserve an explanation from somebody in the United States Congress," Kelly said.

The WSJ poll found that just 33% of registered voters have a favorable view of the Democratic Party.

Tapper also asked Kelly about the Democratic Party's official X account attempting to describe rising grocery prices under "Trump’s America" using a graph dating from October 2019 to 2025. The graph claimed that "U.S. Grocery Prices Reached Record Highs in 2025" with prices "higher today than they were on July 2024" in categories such as dairy, produce and meat.

FOUR MONTHS INTO TRUMP'S SECOND TERM, DEMOCRATS REMAIN DEEPLY PESSIMISTIC ABOUT THEIR PARTY

However, many X users pointed out that the graph, in fact, showed prices skyrocketing in 2021 when Biden was president and only leveling off at the end of 2024 when President Donald Trump was re-elected.

"So I wonder if you think Democrats have figured out their problems, both in terms of communications and also acknowledging that Biden-era inflation, for example, is one of the reasons why your party is out of power?" Tapper asked after noting that the Democratic Party had deleted the post.

He agreed and said, "Yeah, I think that‘s fair. There was inflation during the Biden Administration. I tracked this pretty closely."

Kelly said he saw the price of eggs and ground beef increase during former President Biden's administration before warning about Trump's tariff policy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"But I think what’s important for the American people to know is that Donald Trump‘s tariff policy is very likely to increase costs. It takes some time because the supply chains stuff from coming from, you know, in some cases from all over the planet. And his trade policy for my constituents in Arizona, there are a lot of products that come across the southern border, agricultural products that create thousands and thousands of jobs, not only in Arizona, but in the state of Texas," Kelly said.

Kelly said they were experiencing job loss in Arizona.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.