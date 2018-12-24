The most gruesome sports injuries of 2018: Bad bends and broken bones

The year 2018 was magical for many athletes -- but some had to suffer through a gruesome injury that kept them out of a game or off the field for far longer.

From broken legs to bloodied heads, here are some of the more memorable injuries over the last year.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW

ISAIAH CANAAN

Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Canaan suffered a grisly ankle injury in a Feb. 1 game against the Dallas Mavericks. While driving to the hoop, he got tangled up at the basket and landed awkwardly on his left ankle.

Canaan’s teammates and several of his opponents were immediately horrified at Canaan’s dangling ankle. Devin Booker buried his face in his warm-up shirt, while Wesley Matthews walked away with his hands over his eyes.

The injury ended Canaan's 2017-18 season.

TYRONE CRAWFORD

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was taken off the field Dec. 23 on a stretcher after she was injured during a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Crawford appeared to be injured after being hit in the neck by the shoulder of Buccaneers offensive lineman Ryan Jensen on the second play of the game.

Crawford was released from the hospital hours after the injury.

KRIS DUNN

Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn dislocated two teeth and suffered a concussion after taking a scary fall from a dunk in a Jan. 17 game against the Golden State Warriors.

With 2 minutes and 52 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Dunn stole the ball and broke toward the net. He dunked the ball but the momentum carried him and he was unable to correct himself during the fall.

Dunn missed some time due to his concussion.

TYLER EIFERT

The Cincinnati Bengals lost tight end Tyler Eifert for the season on Sept. 30 after he suffered a gruesome lower right leg injury in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.

Eifert caught a pass from quarterback Andy Dalton and was immediately tackled by Falcons defenders De’Vondre Campbell and Jack Crawford. Eifert’s ankle appeared to snap back upon the tackle.

The 28-year-old standout was down for several minutes before being carted off the field. His leg was stabilized by the medical staff as he was embraced by teammates on his way to the locker room.

TYLER ENNIS

Former NBA player Tyler Ennis was taken to the hospital after suffering a gruesome ankle injury during a Turkish basketball league game on Oct. 21.

Ennis, who is in his first season for Fenerbahce, was driving toward the basket in the first quarter when he collided with Malcolm Armstead, who plays for Buyukcekmece.

Ennis was seen down on the floor in immense pain.

TAIWAN JONES

Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones was left bloodied after a play during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 16.

Jones recovered a fumble in his team's own end zone and, while he was attempting to scramble away from Chargers players, lost his helmet and was blasted head-on by Uchenna Nwosa.

Jones laid on the field motionless for a bit before clutching his head in agony. When trainers were able to get him up, he was sporting a bloodied headband.

CARIS LEVERT

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris Levert went down with a gruesome leg injury in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 12.

Levert was racing back to block a shot when his leg bent awkwardly upon landing. LeVert spent several minutes on the court attended by medical personnel while the crowd fell silent.

Timberwolves players huddled in prayer while Nets players surrounded their injured teammate before he was taken off the court on a stretcher.

TONY MCRAE

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Tony McRae was carted off the field after taking a blow to his head in a game against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 25.

McRae suffered the injury in the third quarter when he attempted to defend a Browns player during a punt return.

LIONEL MESSI

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi broke his right forearm while playing for FC Barcelona in a match against Sevilla FC on Oct. 20.

Messi was injured as he tried to reclaim the ball when he ran into the back of Sevilla midfielder Franco Vazquez and fell in the 17th minute. Trying to cushion his landing, Messi's right elbow bent badly.

He was in visible pain and was treated by team doctors. They wrapped his elbow with bandages and the playmaker tried to continue, but he eventually left the field.

MCKENZIE MILTON

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a horrifying injury against South Florida on Nov. 24.

Milton was tackled at the end of a short run with just over 12 minutes to play in the first half. He was spotted grabbing his knee after the tackle and trainers rushed over quickly to attend to him.

He was taken off the field on a stretcher and was out for the rest of the season.

RAHEEM MOSTERT

The San Francisco 49ers running back suffered a gruesome right forearm injury in a game against the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 1.

Mostert was carrying the ball in the third quarter when he was tripped up on what appeared to be a routine play. Mostert appeared to try to brace himself with his right forearm.

However, his arm appeared to twist the wrong way. On the video, you could hear the faint sound of Mostert’s arm snapping. Mostert’s teammates immediately call the training staff over to attend to Mostert, who appears to be writhing in pain.

HARVEY PARK

MMA fighters usually suffer tough injuries while in the cage, but Harvey Park suffered an especially gruesome one during a fight at LFA 53 on Nov. 9.

Park had to overcome a brutal finger injury during which a bone popped out of his left hand.

He battled through the pain and managed to defeat Leville Simpson via unanimous decision. Park was checked out by doctors several times during the event and managed to somehow get through the three-round fight before being worked on.

ALEX SMITH

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith was lost for the season after he suffered two broken bones in his right leg in a game against the Houston Texans on Nov. 18.

Smith's right foot and ankle bent in an awkward direction as J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson sacked him midway through the third quarter. Smith covered his face with both hands, then a towel as medical personnel check him out.

Smith suffered a broken fibula and tibia and also had to battle an infection before he was released from the hospital.

VINCENT TROCHECK

Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck had to be carried off the ice during a game against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 19 after suffering a leg injury.

Trocheck went down with a right leg injury after he appeared to twist it awkwardly against the boards in the first period. His condition wasn’t immediately clear.

Trocheck appeared to go down in pain and couldn’t put any weight on his leg.

KELSEY WINGERT

Atlanta Braves reporter Kelsey Wingert suffered a fractured eye socket while she was covering a game between the Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on April 1.

Wingert, who covers the team for Fox Sports South, was struck by a foul ball while standing in the camera well.

Wingert was “resting comfortably” and was expected to make a full recovery, Fox Sports South said in a statement