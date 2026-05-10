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WWE

Jacob Fatu unleashes vicious assault on Roman Reigns after World Heavyweight Championship loss at WWE Backlash

Reigns retained his title via spear into an exposed turnbuckle, but the 'Samoan Werewolf' made clear the war isn't over

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Jacob Fatu put an exclamation point on his desire to win the World Heavyweight Championship even as he was pinned in a loss to Roman Reigns at Backlash on Saturday night.

Fatu got that crazed look in his eye after Reigns pulled off the victory. Fatu was shocked and enraged as Reigns’ hand was raised in the win to retain his title. But Fatu made clear that his pursuit of gold and glory wasn’t going to stop at the premium live event.

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Jacob Fatu wrestling Roman Reigns in WWE Backlash match

Jacob Fatu wrestles Roman Reigns during WWE Backlash at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Fla., on May 9, 2026. (Kevin Sabitus/WWE/Getty Images)

The "Samoan Werewolf" took his frustrations out on Reigns, Raw general manager Adam Pearce and some of the producers who came out to stop his post-match assault. The attack included Fatu going after the referee, putting the Tongan death grip on Reigns and super-kicking anyone who got in his way.

Reigns got the last word in as he walked up the entrance ramp following the vicious assault.

"This is why we shoulda never let Jacob in this company," Reigns told Cathy Kelley as he walked to the back. "You don’t belong here, Jacob. There is no order with you. This is your last night here."

Jacob Fatu celebrating over Roman Reigns in a wrestling ring

Jacob Fatu celebrates over Roman Reigns during WWE Backlash at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Fla., on May 9, 2026. (Kevin Sabitus/WWE via Getty Images)

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Reigns and Fatu battled throughout the night with a lot of the "Tribal Chief’s" damage seemingly being ineffective throughout the match. But one key mistake ultimately cost Fatu.

Fatu had Reigns in the Tongan death grip toward the end of the match. Reigns clung onto the referee and exposed a turnbuckle in the process. Reigns was able to thrust Fatu into the exposed turnbuckle and hit a spear.

Reigns pinned Fatu for the win, but it sparked the chaotic scene.

Roman Reigns entering the wrestling ring at WWE Backlash in Tampa, Florida

Roman Reigns enters the ring during WWE Backlash at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Fla., on May 9, 2026. (Michael Owens/WWE)

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Fatu was last seen holding the World Heavyweight Championship over Reigns, who was sprawled out on the mat. The first battle may have ended between the two, but the war is far from finished.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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