Jacob Fatu unleashes vicious assault on Roman Reigns after World Heavyweight Championship loss at WWE Backlash

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Jacob Fatu put an exclamation point on his desire to win the World Heavyweight Championship even as he was pinned in a loss to Roman Reigns at Backlash on Saturday night.

Fatu got that crazed look in his eye after Reigns pulled off the victory. Fatu was shocked and enraged as Reigns’ hand was raised in the win to retain his title. But Fatu made clear that his pursuit of gold and glory wasn’t going to stop at the premium live event.

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The "Samoan Werewolf" took his frustrations out on Reigns, Raw general manager Adam Pearce and some of the producers who came out to stop his post-match assault. The attack included Fatu going after the referee, putting the Tongan death grip on Reigns and super-kicking anyone who got in his way.

Reigns got the last word in as he walked up the entrance ramp following the vicious assault.

"This is why we shoulda never let Jacob in this company," Reigns told Cathy Kelley as he walked to the back. "You don’t belong here, Jacob. There is no order with you. This is your last night here."

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Reigns and Fatu battled throughout the night with a lot of the "Tribal Chief’s" damage seemingly being ineffective throughout the match. But one key mistake ultimately cost Fatu.

Fatu had Reigns in the Tongan death grip toward the end of the match. Reigns clung onto the referee and exposed a turnbuckle in the process. Reigns was able to thrust Fatu into the exposed turnbuckle and hit a spear.

Reigns pinned Fatu for the win, but it sparked the chaotic scene.

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Fatu was last seen holding the World Heavyweight Championship over Reigns, who was sprawled out on the mat. The first battle may have ended between the two, but the war is far from finished.