Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS
Published

MMA fighter battles through bone-popping injury to defeat opponent in bout

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Harvey Park suffered a gruesome injury in an LFA event on Friday.

Harvey Park suffered a gruesome injury in an LFA event on Friday. (@harveyparkmma/Twitter)

WARNING: THIS POST CONTAINS EXTREMELY GRAPHIC PHOTOS

An MMA fighter won his bout Friday night at a Legacy Fighting Alliance event via unanimous decision -- despite suffering a gruesome injury.

Harvey Park defeated Leville Simpson at LFA 53 at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, according to MMA Junkie. But Park had to overcome a finger injury during which a bone popped out of his left hand.

Park, 32, battled through the pain and somehow was able to defeat Simpson, 30-27, 29-28, 30-27, according to MMA Junkie. Park was checked out by doctors several times during the event and managed to somehow get through the three-round fight before being worked on, The Sun reported.

Park, a Clovis, New Mexico, native, posted the shocking images to his Twitter account.

WARNING EXTREMELY GRAPHIC PHOTOS

The gruesome photo shows Harvey Park's bone popping out of his finger.

The gruesome photo shows Harvey Park's bone popping out of his finger. (@harveyparkmma/Twitter)

The “Fightbot” now sports a 10-2 record through the first 12 professional fights of his career.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.