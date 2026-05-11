Knicks' Josh Hart needles Philadelphia's sports scene after playoff sweep of 76ers

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New York Knicks guard Josh Hart got the last word after the team completed a sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday night.

The Knicks trounced the 76ers, 144-114, as Miles McBride led the team with 25 points. Jalen Brunson added six assists and four rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points, 10 assists and four rebounds.

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Hart contributed with 17 points and nine rebounds. The Villanova alum had sharp words for the Philadelphia sports scene after the game.

"I used to think Philly was a sports town, I don’t know if it is anymore," Hart said.

Recently, Philadelphia has had a tough time with its teams. The Philadelphia Eagles triumphed with a Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs. But trophies have been hard to come by for every other team.

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The Philadelphia Phillies last won a World Series in 2008 and recently fired their manager following a slow start to the 2026 season. The Philadelphia Flyers last won a Stanley Cup title in 1975. The Flyers were swept in the second round of the 2026 playoffs.

The 76ers last won an NBA title in 1983. The team last made the NBA Finals behind Allen Iverson in 2001. Since then, the team has failed to make it out of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

To add insult to injury, Knicks fans traveled to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4 to watch their team topple the 76ers.

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Philly fans will have to wait and see how the Phillies’ season plays out, but they’re probably waiting for September for the start of the Eagles’ 2026 run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.