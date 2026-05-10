John Cena announces special event to showcase WWE veterans, rising stars

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John Cena teased "history-making" news ahead of WWE Backlash on Saturday and he delivered.

Cena announced the formation of the John Cena Classic, which will be a showcase of pro wrestling talent across the entire WWE roster – from the main brands to NXT. He said the event will feature a champion as voted on by fans. WWE wrestlers who lose their respective matches could still end up the overall winner of the event.

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"I am so honored tonight to announce to you the John Cena Classic. An entire evening of the best of today competing with the best of tomorrow," Cena explained to the crowd in Tampa, Florida. "An entire event where WWE superstars and NXT superstars get an opportunity to give you all they have in hopes to be crowned a champion.

"… And not just any championship. This is an event and this is a championship I’m personally putting my name on. So, I’m going to strive for a certain level of excellence and I’m also going to do everything I can to make it special."

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Cena reiterated that the "biggest star" in WWE was the audience. He said fans will vote to "crown the champion of the John Cena Classic," noting that everyone on the card is eligible for the championship.

The 17-time WWE champion recalled how much he enjoyed putting the future of WWE on the card ahead of his final match. While Cena lost to Gunther, several other up-and-coming talents were able to make their mark in front of a massive crowd in Washington, D.C., in December.

The event saw Sol Ruca defeat Bayley, Oba Femi take on Cody Rhodes and Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater take on AJ Styles and Dragon Lee in a tag team match.

Femi later challenged and defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 and Evans fell just short of the Intercontinental Championship at the same event. Ruca has since made it to Raw and is set to challenge Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, while Leon Slater is approaching a record X-Division Championship reign for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA).

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It’s unclear when the event will take place, but it will add to a packed schedule the WWE has coming through the summer.