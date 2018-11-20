Florida Panthers' Vincent Trocheck leaves game on stretcher after gruesome leg injury

Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck had to be carried off the ice during Monday night’s game against the Ottawa Senators after suffering a gruesome leg injury.

Trocheck went down with a right leg injury after he appeared to twist it awkwardly against the boards in the first period. His condition wasn’t immediately clear.

“We don't know the extent of the injury. We know it's not going to be a short-term thing,” Panthers coach Bob Boughner said after the game, according to ESPN. “He's going to be reassessed, but he's coming back with us to Tampa Bay and then home to South Florida.”

Trocheck appeared to go down in pain and couldn’t put any weight on his leg.

It was the second time the game was stopped in the first period. Earlier in the frame, the teams were sent back to their locker rooms while emergency personnel attended to a fan who needed CPR.

Trocheck has three goals and 10 assists in 17 games this season for Florida. The Panthers are 8-7-3 after Monday’s 7-5 win over Ottawa.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.