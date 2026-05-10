Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

WWE

Bron Breakker picks up biggest win since WWE main roster call up at Backlash

Breakker hit Seth Rollins with a torpedo spear to finish off Seth Rollins

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Cole might have said it best when the bell rang to end the opening match at Backlash: "Bron Breakker has arrived."

Breakker defeated Seth Rollins a brutal fight between a rising star and a multi-time champion. Breakker needed to out-wrestle and out-maneuver Rollins throughout the match to gain a split-second advantage over him.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins facing off in a wrestling ring

Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins face off during WWE Backlash at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Fla., on May 9, 2026. (Kevin Sabitus/WWE/Getty Images)

It helped that he had Paul Heyman in his corner, and thus, the rest of The Vision. Rollins took his eyes off Breakker for a few moments to hit Austin Theory with a chair and a Stomp and chase Logan Paul out of the ring area. As Rollins got back into the ring, Breakker hit him with a spear.

While Rollins wasn’t out of it completely, he went up to the middle rope for an Avalanche Stomp. But Breakker hit Rollins with a spear as "The Visionary" came off the rope. He then setup a groggy Rollins in the middle of the ring, bounced off the ropes to gain momentum and nailed Rollins with a torpedo spear.

Bron Breakker entering the wrestling ring at WWE Backlash in Tampa, Florida

Bron Breakker enters the ring during WWE Backlash at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Fla., on May 9, 2026. (Conor Kvatek/WWE)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Breakker picked up the win and the biggest victory since he got to the WWE main roster. Previously, Breakker and Rollins squared off when the former was still in NXT.

It was Breakker’s first match since he appeared in the Royal Rumble back in January. He made his dynamite return at WrestleMania 42, costing Rollins a victory against Gunther.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker face off in a wrestling ring at Benchmark International Arena

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker face off during WWE Backlash at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Fla., on May 9, 2026. (Michael Owens/WWE)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Breakker is now in the driver’s seat of his own future. Gold awaits the "Unpredictable Bada--."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue