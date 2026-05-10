Bron Breakker picks up biggest win since WWE main roster call up at Backlash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Cole might have said it best when the bell rang to end the opening match at Backlash: "Bron Breakker has arrived."

Breakker defeated Seth Rollins a brutal fight between a rising star and a multi-time champion. Breakker needed to out-wrestle and out-maneuver Rollins throughout the match to gain a split-second advantage over him.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

It helped that he had Paul Heyman in his corner, and thus, the rest of The Vision. Rollins took his eyes off Breakker for a few moments to hit Austin Theory with a chair and a Stomp and chase Logan Paul out of the ring area. As Rollins got back into the ring, Breakker hit him with a spear.

While Rollins wasn’t out of it completely, he went up to the middle rope for an Avalanche Stomp. But Breakker hit Rollins with a spear as "The Visionary" came off the rope. He then setup a groggy Rollins in the middle of the ring, bounced off the ropes to gain momentum and nailed Rollins with a torpedo spear.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Breakker picked up the win and the biggest victory since he got to the WWE main roster. Previously, Breakker and Rollins squared off when the former was still in NXT.

It was Breakker’s first match since he appeared in the Royal Rumble back in January. He made his dynamite return at WrestleMania 42, costing Rollins a victory against Gunther.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Breakker is now in the driver’s seat of his own future. Gold awaits the "Unpredictable Bada--."