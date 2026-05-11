Spurs coach fires off Victor Wembanyama defense after star's Game 4 ejection for elbow-swinging incident

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San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson spoke out about Victor Wembanyama’s ejection from the team’s Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

Wembanyama was tossed after he swung his elbow and hit Timberwolves center Naz Reid in the face in the second quarter. It was the first ejection of his career.

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Johnson said he was "glad" that Wembanyama "took matters into his own hands," but added that he was concerned about the level of physicality that Wembanyama gets during games.

"Just the amount of physicality that people play with him, at some level, you have to protect yourself," he continued, via ESPN. "Every single play on every single part of the floor, people are trying to impose their physicality on you. He's gotten pushed down in transition, running freely. We don't complain because we're just going to play. We don't really give a s---. But at some stage, he should be protected. If not, he's going to have to protect himself, and unfortunately, stuff like that happens.

"It's starting to get disgusting in terms of when he tries to fight through things, be professional and mature and deal with some of that stuff. I'm glad he took matters into his own hands. Not in terms of hitting Naz Reid, but he's going to have to protect himself if they're not. And I think it's disgusting."

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The incident occurred as Wembanyama was swarmed by Reid and Jaden McDaniels after he grabbed an offensive rebound. Both T’Wolves players tried to jar the ball loose.

McDaniels tugged on Wembanyama’s left arm. The 7-foot-4 phenom then flailed his right arm back and struck Reid in the neck.

Wembanyama was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, triggering an automatic ejection.

Johnson dismissed any notion that Wembanyama would be suspended for Game 5.

"There was zero intent," he said. "I think it would be ridiculous."

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Minnesota’s win tied the series at 2-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.