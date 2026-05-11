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NBA Playoffs

Spurs coach fires off Victor Wembanyama defense after star's Game 4 ejection for elbow-swinging incident

Timberwolves' Game 4 win tied the first-round series at 2-2 after Wembanyama was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson spoke out about Victor Wembanyama’s ejection from the team’s Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

Wembanyama was tossed after he swung his elbow and hit Timberwolves center Naz Reid in the face in the second quarter. It was the first ejection of his career.

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San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama reacting after ejection during NBA playoff game

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama reacts after being ejected for a flagrant foul during the first half of Game 4 in the second-round NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis on May 10, 2026. (Abbie Parr/AP)

Johnson said he was "glad" that Wembanyama "took matters into his own hands," but added that he was concerned about the level of physicality that Wembanyama gets during games.

"Just the amount of physicality that people play with him, at some level, you have to protect yourself," he continued, via ESPN. "Every single play on every single part of the floor, people are trying to impose their physicality on you. He's gotten pushed down in transition, running freely. We don't complain because we're just going to play. We don't really give a s---. But at some stage, he should be protected. If not, he's going to have to protect himself, and unfortunately, stuff like that happens.

"It's starting to get disgusting in terms of when he tries to fight through things, be professional and mature and deal with some of that stuff. I'm glad he took matters into his own hands. Not in terms of hitting Naz Reid, but he's going to have to protect himself if they're not. And I think it's disgusting."

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid reacting to injury during basketball game

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid reacts after an injury during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA second-round playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs in Minneapolis on May 10, 2026. (Abbie Parr/AP)

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The incident occurred as Wembanyama was swarmed by Reid and Jaden McDaniels after he grabbed an offensive rebound. Both T’Wolves players tried to jar the ball loose.

McDaniels tugged on Wembanyama’s left arm. The 7-foot-4 phenom then flailed his right arm back and struck Reid in the neck.

Wembanyama was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, triggering an automatic ejection.

Johnson dismissed any notion that Wembanyama would be suspended for Game 5.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama walking across basketball court after foul

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama walks across the court after committing a flagrant foul that led to his ejection during the first half of Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis on May 10, 2026. (Abbie Parr/AP)

"There was zero intent," he said. "I think it would be ridiculous."

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Minnesota’s win tied the series at 2-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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