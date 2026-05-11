Orioles pitcher takes part in gender reveal as he walks off mound following relief appearance

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A gender reveal took the field at Camden Yards during the Baltimore Orioles' game against the Athletics on Sunday afternoon.

Orioles pitcher Anthony Nunez gave Baltimore one inning of work and helped keep the team’s 2-1 lead in their eventual win. As he walked off the field, he mouthed to the camera, "It’s a boy."

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It was an apparent message to his brother and sister-in-law.

"Anthony is mouthing ‘it’s a boy’ for some family members," MASN broadcaster Kevin Brown said. "His brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Makayla Delgado, are expecting child No. 3. And that, folks, is one of the most creative gender reveals you’ll ever see. Anthony had the answer. Danny and Makayla did not know, and I hope that you two are watching."

Nunez explained that his family was together for Mother’s Day and that his brother was hoping to surprise them.

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"He just announced to them today that they were having their third kid, and he wanted to do the gender reveal," he said, via the Baltimore Sun.

Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson and outfielder Dylan Beavers contributed with RBI against Athletics starter Luis Severino.

Chris Bassitt was credited with the win for the Orioles. He came in after opener Keegan Akin threw one inning. Bassitt tossed six innings, allowing one run on four hits in six innings.

Rico Garcia picked up his third save for the Orioles.

A’s outfielder Carlos Cortes drove in the lone run, scoring Tyler Soderstrom.

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Baltimore improved to 18-23 on the year. The A’s fell to 21-19.