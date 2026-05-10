Spurs lose Victor Wembanyama to first career ejection after violent elbow in Western Conference semis

Victor Wembanyama is due for more sessions with those Shaolin monks. The French phenom found himself in early foul trouble of the worst kind on Mother's Day.

The San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was ejected from Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals after a heated exchange in the paint with Minnesota’s Naz Reid.

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The ejection occurred with 8:39 left in the first half at the Target Center.

Wembanyama was swinging, hoping to shield the ball after a rebound when he unleashed a high right elbow, which caught Reid squarely in the chin, sending the Timberwolves forward to the hardwood.

Spurs teammate Dylan Harper was left gobsmacked by the hit, just steps away from it.

Officials initially called a common foul but moved to a video review as the Minnesota crowd grew restless.

After examining the replay, the call was upgraded to a Flagrant 2.

SPURS PHENOM VICTOR WEMBANYAMA MAKES NBA HISTORY WITH FIRST CAREER DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Wembanyama left the floor with just four points and four rebounds in 12 minutes of action. His absence left the Spurs without their primary defensive anchor in a pivotal road matchup.

Reid hit both resulting free throws.

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This marks the first time in Wembanyama's professional career that he has been booted from a game.

The NBA will likely review the incident for potential further discipline.

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