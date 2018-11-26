Bengals CB Tony McRae suffers concussion, carted off field, in home loss to Browns

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Tony McRae was carted off the field after taking a blow to his head during the team’s 35-20 home loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

McRae suffered the injury in the third quarter when he attempted to defend a Browns player during a punt return.

“You see the slant board, drove off on a cart into the tunnel,” Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard told the Cincinnati Enquirer after the game. “That puts things in perspective. Fans look at it a certain way but at the end of the day we are all human. We all love this sport, we do a lot of stuff for this sport.

"Hey man, any given play this could happen to any one of us. It just puts things in perspective. When it happened we all ran over there. He was moving, so positive," Dennard added.

McRae suffered a concussion, and his status for the Bengals’ next game wasn’t immediately known. Coach Marvin Lewis called McRae’s prognosis “positive.”

Players who suffer a concussion cannot play again without meeting the requirements of the NFL's concussion protocol, which include passing daily examinations and getting clearance from the team's doctor as well as an independent concussion specialist.

The 25-year-old cornerback has played in 11 games for the Bengals this season, and has made one start.