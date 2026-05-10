Caitlin Clark draws mixed reactions after surprise Morgan Wallen concert walkout following Fever loss

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Caitlin Clark’s surprise walkout with Morgan Wallen to start his concert at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night drew mixed reviews from WNBA fans considering the Indiana Fever dropped their home season opener.

Clark and the Fever were unable to defeat the Dallas Wings in a 107-104 loss to start the 2026 WNBA season.

But Clark, who had 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds despite the loss, wasn’t going to let an opportunity to walk out with the famous country music star during his signature start to his shows go by the wayside.

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The Lucas Oil Stadium crowd roared for Clark, who came into frame with Wallen as they walked through the bowels of the arena.

As Barstool Sports posted the clip on X, social media users jumped into the comments to share their feelings about seeing Clark, who had to go back to the locker room during the season debut to get here "back adjusted," though she played 31 minutes, with Wallen.

CAITLIN CLARK MISSES GAME-TYING 3 IN FINAL SECONDS DURING COLD SHOOTING PERFORMANCE IN RETURN FROM INJURY

"I’m sorry.. you didn’t get back on defense and [Wings star] Paige [Bueckers] drops 20 on you. Plus you miss a 3 at the end and take an L. Do better," an X user wrote.

Clark had a potential game-tying three-point opportunity with seven seconds left in the game, but she missed it.

Others had issues with Clark being with Wallen at all, as he created controversy after being recorded saying a racial slur while on camera in 2021.

"She walks out with a racist? Not a good look," another X user wrote.

But it wasn’t all critical responses in the comments, as one user called Clark and Wallen "Two GOATS."

Even Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham loved seeing Clark out at the concert, calling her a "bada—b----" on her Instagram Story.

While Clark and the Fever are certainly hoping to get on the winning side of things more in 2026, fans have to be happy that Clark was playing a team-high in minutes after dealing with numerous injuries that limited her to just 13 games in 2025.

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"It gets out of line pretty quickly," Clark said about her back after the loss, per the New York Post. "So just that, just getting my back put back in place a little bit. But other than that, feel great."

The Fever are back in action on Wednesday on the West Coast, as they take on the Los Angeles Sparks.

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