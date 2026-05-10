Knicks tie NBA Playoffs records for three-pointers in first half while closing in on sweep of 76ers

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The New York Knicks seem to enjoy a nice rout in playoff series-clinching games.

It was a 51-point blowout against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of their First Round matchup earlier in these NBA Playoffs. But with a potential sweep on deck against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday, the Knicks put on a historic shooting clinic from beyond the arc in the first half.

The Knicks tied the first quarter and first half NBA Playoffs record for three-pointers made, as they just couldn’t seem to miss at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Game 4 against the Sixers.

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In the first quarter, the Knicks held a 43-24 lead after shooting 11-of-13 from three-point land, with Miles "Deuce" McBride going 4-for-4 to start his game and help New York race out to a substantial lead.

The Knicks didn’t stray from their gameplan in the second quarter. McBride knocked down two more three-pointers, going 6-of-7 for a team-high 20 points at halftime. But he wasn’t alone.

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Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson was 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, Josh Hart made 3-of-5, Karl-Anthony Towns was 2-of-2 and Landry Shamet went 3-of-5 off the bench as New York sank 18 three-pointers, tying the NBA Playoffs first-half record on their way to an 81-57 lead at the half.

Shamet, who was solid from three-point territory in New York's Game 3 victory, had a good look to break the first-quarter record, but he hit back iron on the rim for a miss just before the buzzer.

Meanwhile, the 76ers couldn’t put out the Knicks’ fire with offense of their own. They shot just 4-of-15 from three-point land, and 51% overall (21-for-41). But their six turnovers resulted in 12 points for the Knicks.

Still, It’s hard to battle back after seeing a team shoot over 40% from three, let alone 62% like the Knicks shot. There are still two quarters remaining in this win-or-go-home contest for the Sixers, but the Knicks are looking to put the series away and rest up for the Eastern Conference Finals.

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Perhaps, more history could be made with some fine shooting in the second half.

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