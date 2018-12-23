Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford carted from field after suffering neck injury

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was taken off the field Sunday on a cart after getting injured on the second play of the game against Tampa Bay.

Crawford, a seventh-year player and defensive captain for the Cowboys, had the face mask removed from his helmet before being stabilized on a board and carted off.

The 29-year-old was injured after he appeared to be hit in the neck by the shoulder of Tampa Bay offensive lineman Ryan Jensen on just the second play of the game.

As he was being driven from the field, Crawford was able to move both his arms. He was seen moving his legs before being placed on the stretcher.

His Cowboys teammates surrounded the defensive lineman as he was being treated on the field.

There was no immediate word on the nature of the injury.

Crawford has been in career-best form for Dallas, amassing 33 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and one tackle so far this season.