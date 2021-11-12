Kyle Rittenhouse spokesperson hits back at LeBron James, media for fake crying claims

Kyle Rittenhouse’s spokesperson hit back at LeBron James on Friday after the NBA superstar mocked the 18-year-old on Twitter for crying in court while testifying in his murder trial.

"It absolutely was not [fake crying]. To LeBron, I would just say he should be paying more attention to the Lakers," said Dave Hancock during an appearance on "America’s Newsroom."

"But, if he would like to have a sitdown at some point in time, I’m sure he and Kyle can talk about how we can change and fix the system that allows prosecutors to do what they’re doing to Kyle right now," Hancock continued.

"It’s abhorrent."

On Wednesday the prolific basketball All-Star tweeted his reaction to Rittenhouse’s courtroom breakdown, which was subsequently retweeted thousands of times and liked tens of thousands of times within 15 minutes of being posted.

James has previously faced intense backlash for his reactions to shootings and criminal investigations. In April, he appeared to target a Columbus police officer involved in the shooting of a 16-year-old Black teenager, Ma’Khia Bryant.

"YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY," the NBA icon wrote with an hourglass emoji over an image of one of the officers at the scene of Bryant's shooting. The tweet was later deleted by James.

The larger media reaction to Rittenhouse’s trial and the initial shooting has been particularly incendiary.

On Thursday, "The View" co-host Joy Behar also mocked Rittenhouse for his "crocodile tears," indicating that she did not believe it was sincere. She further characterized it as "one of the worst acting jobs" she’s ever seen.

Additionally, CBS deleted a tweet stating Rittenhouse testified that he "murdered two men," while liberal pundits and Twitter users repeatedly used the term "White supremacist" to describe Rittenhouse without providing evidence to support the claim. Last year, even then-presidential candidate Joe Biden labeled Rittenhouse a white supremacist.

"From the very beginning all of the media reporting, most of it, was completely untrue," said Rittenhouse’s spokesperson. "Over the past year that just continued to happen. This week I’ve seen several media reports that parrot the same false information."

Hancock said the family feels confident an acquittal is coming. He said the case is "not about race," but about self-defense.