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Ben Shapiro praises Trump’s Iran strikes as ‘single bravest foreign policy move of my lifetime’

The Daily Wire co-founder tells Lara Trump the operation could be 'game changer' for America's role in the world

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
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Ben Shapiro highlights Trump's 'game changer' Iran policy, Dems' 'total idiocy' on conflict Video

Ben Shapiro highlights Trump's 'game changer' Iran policy, Dems' 'total idiocy' on conflict

Ben Shapiro joins Lara Trump to discuss President Donald Trump's Iran policy, calling it a 'game changer' and criticizing Democrats for politicizing the conflict. He also addresses rising antisemitism.

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Ben Shapiro praised President Donald Trump’s military campaign against Iran as a historic turning point in U.S. foreign policy on Saturday, calling the operation "the single bravest foreign policy move of my lifetime" while arguing the Iranian regime is now in its "death throes."

"What you're watching him [Trump] do in Iran is not only unprecedented in terms of its political courage. I think that it is and has the potential to be a true game changer for America's role in the world, not only for the next 10 or 20 years, but for the coming century," Shapiro told Lara Trump on "My View."

EXILED IRANIAN WARNS REGIME WAS 'AGGRESSIVELY PATIENT THREAT WAITING TO POUNCE' ON AMERICA

Ben Shapiro speaking

Ben Shapiro, Daily Wire co-founder and host of "The Ben Shapiro Show," takes part in the panel "Future of News: How Creators and Influencers Are Reshaping Journalism" at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York City on Dec. 3, 2025. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

"What he is doing is he's reasserting American authority in the world… He's reinvigorating a vision of America [that's] strong on the world stage, and he understands that on an innate, gut level," Shapiro said.

Shapiro said the president's foreign policy approach has always been rooted in the "peace through strength" principle he espouses, adding that the "best way" to achieve peace is to make U.S. adversaries realize an iron fist rests inside the velvet glove.

"You actually have to throw your enemies off their game," Shapiro said.

IRAN USING AI TO CONTROL GLOBAL NARRATIVE AS REGIME CAN'T WIN ON THE BATTLEFIELD, FORMER SECURITY CHIEF WARNS

Trump monitors military operation against Iran.

President Donald Trump sits at a table monitoring military operations during Operation Epic Fury against Iran at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 2. (The White House via X Account/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"You actually have to make the hard decisions that make your opponents understand that they cannot cross us."

The Daily Wire co-founder added that Trump's real estate background is translating well to navigating international tensions.

"And guess what? The rules of New York real estate actually apply incredibly well to the politics of the Middle East," he continued.

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Lara Trump: America does not back down in the face of terror Video

Shapiro also touted Trump's action in Iran as potentially "the single most transformational foreign policy move since the fall of the Soviet Union," since the Iranian regime has waged terror on American citizens for nearly 50 years. 

"They're responsible for the deaths of hundreds, if not thousands, of Americans. They were developing a nuclear program, and they were moving more and more quickly toward a nuclear weapon that would have made it virtually impossible to stop them from spreading their terror tentacles around the region and then beyond that," he added.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

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