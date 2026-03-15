Ben Shapiro praises Trump’s Iran strikes as ‘single bravest foreign policy move of my lifetime’

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Ben Shapiro praised President Donald Trump’s military campaign against Iran as a historic turning point in U.S. foreign policy on Saturday, calling the operation "the single bravest foreign policy move of my lifetime" while arguing the Iranian regime is now in its "death throes."

"What you're watching him [Trump] do in Iran is not only unprecedented in terms of its political courage. I think that it is and has the potential to be a true game changer for America's role in the world, not only for the next 10 or 20 years, but for the coming century," Shapiro told Lara Trump on "My View."

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"What he is doing is he's reasserting American authority in the world… He's reinvigorating a vision of America [that's] strong on the world stage, and he understands that on an innate, gut level," Shapiro said.

Shapiro said the president's foreign policy approach has always been rooted in the "peace through strength" principle he espouses, adding that the "best way" to achieve peace is to make U.S. adversaries realize an iron fist rests inside the velvet glove.

"You actually have to throw your enemies off their game," Shapiro said.

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"You actually have to make the hard decisions that make your opponents understand that they cannot cross us."

The Daily Wire co-founder added that Trump's real estate background is translating well to navigating international tensions.

"And guess what? The rules of New York real estate actually apply incredibly well to the politics of the Middle East," he continued.

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Shapiro also touted Trump's action in Iran as potentially "the single most transformational foreign policy move since the fall of the Soviet Union," since the Iranian regime has waged terror on American citizens for nearly 50 years.

"They're responsible for the deaths of hundreds, if not thousands, of Americans. They were developing a nuclear program, and they were moving more and more quickly toward a nuclear weapon that would have made it virtually impossible to stop them from spreading their terror tentacles around the region and then beyond that," he added.