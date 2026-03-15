Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Mamdani defends wife when confronted on work with anti-Israel author, decries rhetoric

NYC mayor calls rhetoric 'reprehensible' but says wife never engaged with controversial author directly

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
Zohran Mamdani defends wife when pressed on her work with anti-Israel author Video

Zohran Mamdani defends wife when pressed on her work with anti-Israel author

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned rhetoric coming from an anti-Israel author who called the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks "spectacular" on Friday, and defended his wife for working with the author. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani defended his wife, Rama Duwaji, on Friday during a press conference when confronted about her work with an author who called the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, "spectacular," and described Jewish Israelis as "rootless, soulless ghouls."

During the conference, a reporter asked Mamdani whether his wife was aware of the author's rhetoric before she took the job and whether such rhetoric was acceptable.

"I think that that rhetoric is patently unacceptable. I think it's reprehensible," Mamdani stated.

"As is common for freelance illustrators, the first lady was commissioned to illustrate an excerpt of a book by a third party. She has never engaged with or met with the author, nor has she seen the tweets that you're referring to. And we stand in our administration, and I can tell you our administration, which is separate from the first lady as she doesn't have a role within it, against bigotry of all forms," he said.

Mamdani and his wife

 New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji wave after his ceremonial inauguration as mayor at City Hall on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New York, NY.    (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NYC MAYOR MAMDANI’S WIFE LIKED SOCIAL MEDIA POST CALLING OCT 7 SEXUAL VIOLENCE INVESTIGATION A ‘HOAX’: REPORT

The Washington Free Beacon first reported Thursday that Duwaji provided an illustration for Susan Abulhawa, an author who compiled several essays for the collection, "Every Moment Is a Life." 

Abulhawa wrote an op-ed after the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks that called it "a spectacular moment that shocked the world," according to The Washington Free Beacon.

In addition, the outlet flagged multiple social media posts, one in which she called Israelis "rootless, soulless ghouls," from December. In September, Abulhawa called Israel a "cultureless, rootless human aberration in the form of a manufactured 'nation,'" and said, "we live in the time of jewish supremacist demons."

Abulhawa also called Israelis "demonic parasite[s]" in a post in November, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Zohran Mamdani in February 2026

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MAMDANI CONFRONTED ON 'THE VIEW' OVER APPOINTEE WHO CALLED HOMEOWNERSHIP 'WEAPON OF WHITE SUPREMACY'

The mayor's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for additional comment.

Duwaji also faced backlash last week over allegedly liking posts that cheered the Oct. 7 attacks. Duwaji allegedly liked a February 2024 Instagram post claiming The New York Times’ investigation into sexual violence during the Oct. 7 attack was "fabricated," according to The Free Press.

New York mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaj

The wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Rama Duwaji (right), has gotten a pass from much of the media after reports that she liked social media posts celebrating the Oct. 7 massacre of Israelis carried out by Hamas. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Duwaji, a Houston-born illustrator who identifies as Syrian and married Mamdani in early 2025, also liked several posts in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks that appeared critical of Israel, Jewish Insider first reported.

Abulhawa issued a response via video posted to X on Saturday.

"I want to speak about this accusation of antisemitism against me and also about the nature and requisites of racism in general. At the most basic level, I'll start with the word semite. Unlike the White Ashkenazi Jews attacking me, I am an actual Semitic person. Semitism is just another part of our identity that they have stolen," Abulhawa said. 

She said she was disappointed by Mamdani's condemnation of her. 

Abulhawa pointed Fox News Digital to her posted video when requested for further comment.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Sophia Compton contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue