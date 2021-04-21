LeBron James accused of inciting violence with 'YOU'RE NEXT' tweet targeting Columbus police officer

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is facing intense backlash over a now-deleted tweet targeting a Columbus police officer involved in the shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant.

Bodycam footage released late Tuesday showed Bryant being shot as she was attacking another Black teen with a knife.

However, like many other public figures, James suggested that the Columbus shooting was unjusitfied coming on the heels of the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd.

"YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY," the NBA icon wrote with an hourglass emoji over an image of one of the officers at the scene of Bryant's shooting.

LEBRON JAMES NOW-DELETED TWEET TARGETS OFFICER IN OHIO POLICE SHOOTING: 'YOU'RE NEXT'

James was accused by critics of leveraging his massive Twitter following to target the officer.

"Lebron James is inciting violence against an Ohio police officer. This is disgraceful and dangerous. Is the NBA okay with this? Is Twitter?" Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. asked.

"On behalf of pro athletes, current and former, I apologize for how #LeBronJames just showed his inner Maxine Waters and made a very real, ongoing threat to the life of the officer who quickly acted to prevent a knife attack from becoming worse. Many of us appreciate what LEOs do!" former Major League Baseball player Lenny Dykstra wrote.

"LeBron James doxes [sic] police officer who saved a teenage girl from being stabbed to death, demands officer be held accountable, sets new record for athlete stupidity," OutKick founder Clay Travis tweeted.

"Reported threatening violence," journalist Emily Miller wrote, flagging the tweet to Twitter.

"That cop did nothing wrong by any reasonable standard, and now someone with 50 million followers is encouraging attacks against him," conservative writer A.G. Hamilton said. "That’s on top [of] countless news organizations lying about his actions. Decent people need to speak out. Real people will get hurt by this stuff."

James is one of several public figures and media outlets who have downplayed the fact that Bryant was attacking someone when she was shot.

Former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett claimed the police officer had shot Bryant "in order to break up a knife fight."

Other tweets, including missives from The New York Times and The Washington Post, completely omitted any reference to the knife Bryant was holding at the time of the shooting.