Liberal pundits, Twitter trolls label Kyle Rittenhouse a ‘White supremacist’

Liberal pundits and Twitter trolls alike have used the term "White supremacist" to describe Kyle Rittenhouse, without evidence to support the claim.

"It appears that white liberals who die in a dispute with a White conservative are posthumously granted Black status," Jason Whitlock snarked.

Rittenhouse, an Illinois man on trial for intentional homicide and other charges in the shooting deaths of two people during chaotic August 2020 demonstrations, was quickly labeled a "White supremacist" by liberal pundits at the height of protests sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse says he acted in self-defense.

A guest on MSNBC compared him to a "school shooter," while another said he is "arguably a domestic terrorist." MSNBC’s Joy Reid referred to him as a "vigilante," and Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., used the "White supremacist" term when talking about Rittenhouse during an appearance on CNN in March.

NBC News spotlighted the prosecution's claim that Rittenhouse flashed "flashed White power signs" when he was out on bond. The Intercept published a story about the trial that used the term "White supremacist" 16 times.

Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott put together a supercut of examples, asking, "Why do reporting when we already know Rittenhouse is a terrorist?"

Journalist Tariq Nasheed said the trial is "basically performative art white supremacist theater."

David Leavitt, a far-left journalist, even declared that anyone who defends Rittenhouse might be a White supremacist. "If you're defending Kyle Rittenhouse you might be a white supremacist. Just sayin," he tweeted.

Prominent liberal Twitter personality Machine Pun Kelly had a similar take.

"If you're a Kyle Rittenhouse apologist, I'm pretty sure you're a white-supremacist piece of s--t, and I won't waste my time arguing with you," he wrote.

SiriusXM host Qasim Rashid wrote "White supremacists" who "infiltrated BLM rallies to create violence & discord" were responsible for the looting and rioting that Rittenhouse was allegedly attempting to defend.

Rittenhouse faces a slew of charges, including two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, for shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, with an AR-15 during the protests and riots that erupted after the Blake police shooting. The third person Rittenhouse shot, Gaige Grosskreutz, survived and testified Monday.

Grosskreutz’s testimony has been widely considered positive for the argument that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

As the trial unfolds, many have condemned anyone who used the term "White supremacist" to describe Rittenhouse:

