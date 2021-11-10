Kyle Rittenhouse spokesperson slams Joe Biden for casting defendant as a White supremacist

A spokesperson for Kyle Rittenhouse discussed the seventh day of the nationally-watched homicide trial in which the defendant took the stand and testified.

David Hancock slammed President Joe Biden on "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday evening for casting Rittenhouse as a White supremacist in a tweet one year ago. "Don't forget the candidate for the U.S. president himself last year prior to the election called Kyle Rittenhouse a White supremacist. Joe Biden called him a White supremacist; that is appalling. I can't even gauge how wrong that is."

The spokesperson also blasted the media for getting the facts wrong about the Rittenhouse case.

"The media has been absolutely irresponsible and purely abhorrent with this entire situation. They are parroting the same false information time after time. They even do it to this day. No, he didn’t cross state lines with a weapon. That was known last year. Apparently, the media doesn’t care for accurate information. It’s appalling," he said. "It’s almost as if they don’t want to know the facts. Then they will have to stay the truth."

"I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself," Rittenhouse said while on the stand. "I did what I had to do to stop the person who was attacking me."

Rittenhouse gave a detailed account of the night under cross-examination Tuesday of the night of Aug. 25, 2020, when he crossed state lines into Kenosha, Wisconsin amid rioting.

Hancock said Rittenhouse remained "confident" about his testimony.

Rittenhouse always planned to take the stand, according to the Hancock. "He has a story and the facts are entirely in his camp. The truth is that in his camp and you can't go wrong when every single fact lines up in your camp, right? So he wanted to get on the stand and he wanted that. And I thought he did a fantastic job."

Rittenhouse was charged with a slew of charges including two counts of homicide for shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, with an AR-15 during the August 2020 protests and riots that erupted after police shot Jacob Blake, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. The third person Rittenhouse shot, Gaige Grosskreutz, survived and testified Monday.

Rittenhouse was also charged with possessing a weapon by a person under 18, and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.

The judge admonished the prosecution on multiple occasions, including for raising the fact that Rittenhouse chose to remain silent after he was charged. The Fifth Amendment protects those accused of crimes from incriminating themselves – they do not have to reveal any information to police, prosecution, or a judge.

Judge Bruce Schroeder said he was "astonished" when prosecutor Thomas Binger began his examination of Rittenhouse "by commenting on the defendant's post-arrest silence."

Binger had said, "Since Aug. 25 2020 this is the first time you have told your story … I'm making the point that after hearing everything in the case now he's tailoring his story to what has already been introduced."

"This is a very grave constitutional violation for you to talk about the defendant's silence," the judge said.

"That was just an utter embarrassment for the prosecution," Hancock said. "It is clear that this district attorney's office should have never brought charges. I mean, they did [bring charges] without any meaningful investigation and I think what the nation has learned was the state still doesn't know what version of events they want to go with."

When asked about how Rittenhouse was doing the spokesperson said, "He is doing okay; he is an unbelievably strong young man. He is ready to get this over with. He got a chance to finally say his story today. I thought he did a fantastic job. We are all just so proud of him. He is ready to move to the next chapter of this life and put this insanity behind him."