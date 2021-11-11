Kyle Rittenhouse: Prosecutors could be barred from re-trying defendant: LIVE UPDATES
Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, took the stand on Wednesday in his ongoing trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Fox News contributor Ted Williams said Wednesday on "Your World with Neil Cavuto" that the prosecutor in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial "may have made a fatal error" that could "lead to a mistrial or dismissal of this case with prejudice.
"Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger "may have made a fatal error when he asked him, 'Why didn't he speak up earlier?'," he explained.
"Kyle Rittenhouse had Fifth Amendment rights: the right to remain silent. He did not have to speak up earlier, and that, I believe, was very prejudicial. I think it very well could in the near future here lead to a mistrial or dismissal of this case with prejudice."
Wisconsin prosecutors could be barred from re-trying Kyle Rittenhouse if a defense motion for a mistrial is granted and the court rules that prosecutors intentionally caused the mistrial, according to legal experts.
Lawyers for Rittenhouse asked for a mistrial Wednesday over the line of questioning directed at their client, which prompted Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder to angrily lash out at the chief prosecutor. He did not rule on the motion.
